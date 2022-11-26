Why should you attend TURF 2022?

FICCI is back with the 11th edition of its Global Sports Summit, TURF, which is set to take place on November 26, 2022. The theme for this edition is “Vision 2047: Indian Sports after 100 years of Independence," putting a spotlight on the growth of the Indian sporting industry and the path ahead towards becoming a global sporting superpower.

FICCI TURF has been a landmark event over the last 10 editions, bringing together a vast spectrum representing the sports industry and also putting a spotlight on the incredible achievements our athletes secure year on year to make us proud as Indians.

The event will be attended by Hon’ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Government of Haryana, and Hon’ble Minister of State of Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Nisith Pramanik.

The event will involve some intriguing and deep panel discussions that will see prestigious speakers share their views over topics based on the Indian sports industry.

Complete itinerary for TURF 2022

The day will start with a welcome address from Mr. Manab Majumdar, Deputy Secretary General, FICCI. It will be followed by an address from Ms. Neha Mathur Rastogi, Co-Chair, Sports & Youth Affairs Committee, FICCI and Founder, WordsWork Communications Consulting. Lastly, there will be a special address from Ms. Manika Batra, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee.

The release of the Knowledge Paper will follow the addresses. The Inaugural Address will be delivered by Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

Session 1

Session 1: Rising Culture of Sports Leagues (Image via FICCI TURF 2022)

The first session will be on the topic Rising Culture of Sports Leagues. The discussion will see the speakers talk about how cricket has pioneered as a concept to bring the league culture to India, resulting into successful leagues across various other sports.

Leagues such as PKL, ISL, and more have grown the sports culture, its talent, and its followers in the country. It will also talk about how upcoming leagues can further learn from this legacy to grow talent, and consumption of sports in India. The panellists in this session will be:

Mr. Sanjog Gupta, Chairperson, Sports & Youth Affairs Committee, FICCI and Head - Sports, Disney Star

Mr. Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder, FanCode

Mr. Parvin Dabas, Co-founder, Pro Panja League

Mr. Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho

Mr. Ryo Takahashi, Major League Baseball India

Session 2

Session 2: How Fantasy Sports Enhances Sports Experience (Image via FICCI TURF 2022)

The second session will be on the topic of How Fantasy Sports Enhances Sports Experience. Sports have changed from primarily being a passive form of entertainment to a highly engaging one for its fans, thanks to fantasy sports platforms.

Due to this explosion in engagement, sports enthusiasts today are participating more actively in their favourite games on a fundamental level rather than merely watching them on television or in the seats. The entire sports ecosystem has benefited from this change in fan behaviour.

In this session, the panellists will talk about some of the ways fantasy sports are influencing fan behaviour and altering the sporting environment in India. The speakers will include:

Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya, Director General, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports

Mr. Amit Purohit, CEO and Founder, Fantasy Akhada

Session 3

Session 3: Technology Revolutionizing Sports Industry (Image via FICCI TURF 2022)

The post-lunch session will be on the topic of Technology Revolutionizing Sports Industry. Both participation and consumption in sports have altered as a result of technology and innovation.

Over the past few years, advanced technology has shrunk, grown more durable, and become less cumbersome, opening up new possibilities. These elements are always on the cutting edge, from real-time analytics tools that maximise player efficiency, to brand-new streaming services, spectator interaction, and online sports gambling.

The most recent technological developments in sports and how they are affecting both sports and their consumption will be covered by speakers in this session. They include:

Mr. Subhayu Roy, Head-Brand Partnerships, Sportskeeda

Mr. Dipankar Mukherjee, Chief Innovation Officer, Nihilent

Mr. Mukul Choudhari, CEO, Jamshedpur FC and Chief of Sports Excellence Centers, Tata Steel

Session 4

Session 4: Fireside Chat with Shri Gautam Gambhir (Image via FICCI TURF 2022)

The session will be followed by a Fireside Chat with Shri Gautam Gambhir, Member of Parliament & Ex-Cricketer, and moderated by Ms. Rica Roy, Sports Editor, NDTV 24x7.

Session 5

Session 5: India’s Special Sports Strategy (Image via FICCI TURF 2022)

The next session will be on the topic of India’s Special Sports Strategy. For the past half-century, special sports have continued to grow, which is evident through increased participation, media recognition, and rising focus. While the competitive pool of athletes has increased, player-development models and viewer perspective have stayed relatively the same.

The panellists will talk about how special sports rely mainly on experiential knowledge, informal communication, and theory transferred from able-bodied contexts as main resources to support development for special sports' athletes. The speakers for this session will include:

Ms. Sunayana Arora Singh, CEO, Organ India

Ms. Mukta Narain Thind, National Director - Organizational Development, Special Olympics Bharat

Mr. Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain, Indian Blind Cricket Team

Session 6

Session 6: Role of Sports Science & Nutrition for Athlete Development (Image via FICCI TURF 2022)

The next session in FICCI TURF 2022 will focus on the topic of Role of Sports Science & Nutrition for Athlete Development. India’s edge in science and nutrition space can be expanded to the sporting ecosystem. The application of advanced science and nutrition can help lead to evidence-based approaches that will allow athletes to exercise and perform in an optimal way.

The panellists will talk about the continuing gap between current practices in Indian sports compared to the global stage and how administrators, coaches, and athletes need to stay updated and comply with the latest reforms to compete at a level playing field internationally. The speakers in this session will include:

Shri Kunal, Joint Secretary (Sports - Development), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India

Ms. Tajinder Kaur, Sports and Clinical Nutritionist, Olympic Gold Quest

Mr. Siddharth Batra, Senior Director-Commercial & Marketing, South Asia at Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Ms. Swati Bathwal, Sports Dietician, Australia

Dr. GL Khanna, Pro Vice Chancellor, MRIIRS

Session 7

Session 7: Empowered Women Leading the Way in Sport (Image via FICCI TURF 2022)

Last but not the least, the final session will be on the topic of Empowered Women Leading the Way in Sport.

The field has repeatedly shown itself to be the most effective vehicle for breaking down barriers and bringing about positive cultural change. The sportswomen of India are the pride of our country and have overcome many obstacles to get to where they are now.

Though every woman's life story is inspirational, today we'll focus on the women who are paving the way in sports from both the front stage and behind the scenes, and who made it possible by smashing stereotypes and glass ceilings.

The session will highlight their accomplishments and experiences, as well as touch upon what they are doing to open doors for the next generation of female leaders in sports.

The panellists for this FICCI TURF 2022 session will include:

Ms. Mithali Raj, Former Captain, Indian Women's National Cricket Team

Ms. Kirthi Muralikrishnan, CEO, Bengaluru Bulls

Mr. Tuhin Mishra, MD & Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures

Ms. Shruti Sharma, Partnerships & Resource Mobilisation, UNESCO

FICCI TURF 2022 will conclude with the India Sports Award, which will honour the champions driving the sector forward. The awards section will be opened with an address from Mr. Subhrakant Panda, President-Elect, FICCI and MD, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.

He will be followed by Mr. Vijay Lokapally, Chairperson, FICCI Awards Panel, Sport Journalist and Author, giving his opening remarks. Mr. Sanjog Gupta, Chairperson, Sports & Youth Affairs Committee, FICCI and Head - Sports, Star and Disney India, will also give an address on the occasion.

The Closing Remarks will be given by Dr. Amit Bhalla, Co-Chair, Sports & Youth Affairs Committee, FICCI and VP, Manav Rachna Educational Institutes.

The evening will include, and not be limited to, to special recognition in the following categories:

1) Emerging Sport Person - Male

2) Emerging Sport Person - Female

3) Emerging Sport Person - Para

4) Emerging Sport Person - Special

5) Sports Journalist

6) Lifetime Achievement

7) States Promoting Sports

8) Sports Engagement Platform

9) NGO Promoting Sports

10) National Sports Federation

11) Pvt Sector Promoting Sports

12) Sports Infra

FICCI TURF 2022 will end with networking over cocktails and dinner.

