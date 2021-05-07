Doesn't matter where we train, practice will remain same: Olympic-bound boxer Ashish Kumar

Nine Indian boxers have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics so far, which also includes Ashish Kumar (75kg). Ashish has developed his game immensely in the past few years and is giving high hopes for a podium finish at the Games.

It’s been waiting, waiting and waiting since Ashish Kumar made the Tokyo-cut during the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, in Amman, Jordan, back in March 2020. Nobody thought that the world would come to a standstill soon, with no scope of getting into the ring for the next 12 months for good.

However, the Himachal Pradesh-based pugilist was adamant about looking at the brighter side of things.

Making a comeback to competitive boxing earlier this year, Ashish reached the final of the Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain. He performed exceedingly well to reach the final. However, he had to pull out of the title-deciding clash, after testing positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, he recovered well.

Ashish felt that the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics meant it was more preparation time for him. A year down the line, the middleweight boxer is oozing confidence, eyeing no less than a successful outing at the mega-event when it kick-starts in the Japanese capital on July 23.

Ashish Kumar speaks about 2021 Tokyo Olympics qualifications, the lockdown phase and preparations ahead of the mega-event.

Sportskeeda caught up with the pugilist for an interview:

SK: Like many other boxers, you had also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics back in March 2020 and it has been a long wait for you. What was your reaction when the Games were postponed?

Ashish: When we qualified, we were pretty focused, that we had to perform well at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. We were enjoying pretty good form and the results were positive as well. The Indian boxers were bringing back medals from International events and the preparations were good.

But, suddenly when the Games were postponed, we were disappointed. Yet, on the other side of the coin, with the continuous improvement of Indian boxing off-late, it was a positive that the players got an extra year to develop their game further.

Also Read: Mary Kom among 10 pugilists to train at ASI Pune ahead of Tokyo Olympics

SK: To what extent was your training hampered during the lockdown? How did you maintain your fitness?

Ashish: Things were very difficult during the lockdown. It hampered practice as we were not allowed to go out, while practicing at home was not possible. However, when the restrictions were lifted one-by-one, things got better, we got help from the government and now we are sparring in national camps.

However, during the lockdown phase, I used to keep myself fit with small fitness regimes at home, like on-board training.

SK: Overall, did the Olympics postponement have a positive impact or a negative one?

Ashish: It can be said that the postponement worked in our favor, since we are now better prepared for the Olympics, with another year of experience under our belt. We got to learn quite a lot of new things. We played a few tournaments and the results were also fruitful. Hopefully, we’ll perform very well at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Ashish Kumar will feature in the men's 75kg category at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

SK: You come from a family of wrestlers and boxers. How did that help you to get into the boxing scenario, how supportive were they?

Ashish: I belong to a sporting family and it was very beneficial for me from the start. My family understands the psychology of the sportsman, what they need, and how to motivate them.

If I am disappointed regarding my performance, or, maybe due to the postponement of the Olympics, they know how to boost me and help me during those phases. They always tried to motivate me, so I could focus on my game and perform better.

SK: Returning to action after a long time, you had to miss the final bout at the Boxam International Tournament, in Spain. How disappointing was that?

Ashish: It was disappointing when we did not get to play in the final in Spain. In fact, the three of us (along with Mohammed Hussamuddin and Sumit Sangwan)) did not get the opportunity to play in the finals. I was hopeful (of winning the title), but that was not the end of the world.

We had more competitions ahead and more time for preparations. We have so many days and we are gearing up in the best possible way.

It's raining Quota . Ashish make it 26



Ashish Kumar qualifies for Tokyo Olympics as he beats Indonesian wreetler by 5-0 in 75kg catageory of Asia/Oceania Qualifier.



He is 4th Indian boxer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics, many more yet to come 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uJ6BOsgEBE — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) March 8, 2020

SK: Amid the second wave of Covid-19 in India, BFI’s proposal to shift the base to Italy for the preparations ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics has already been rejected due to travel restrictions. Will that make things worse?

Ashish: It’s not that important for us to go to Italy right now, rather it's important to participate in the Asian Championships. Even if we train in Italy or any other country, only the venue will change, rest, the way we practice remains the same.

We are prepared and focused on our game. So, I don’t think we are getting distracted (by the second wave of Covid-19).

SK: Do you feel that the competition in the middleweight categories is more compared to others?

Ashish: The competition has always been fierce in middleweight, but that does not mean other categories are devoid of proper competition. I think middleweight is a tough category and India’s performances have always been better in the middleweight. I am confident that I’ll perform well and get back with good results.

SK: Since the Indian contingent already consists of Olympic medal prospects in the lightweight, featherweight and welterweight categories, do you think there’s less pressure on you? And that can actually work in your favor?

Ashish: Some might have hopes on me, others might not. But I am confident of performing well. There’s no pressure on me as such and there’s not going to be any in the future.