2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships: Tokyo Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain among 7 Indian women boxers in contention for a medal

Indian boxers continued their good run in the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships being held in Amman, Jordan. On Monday, India’s Sumit stayed on course for a medal by entering the men’s 75kg semifinal by defeating Thailand’s Borworn Kadamduan 3-2. With Sumit’s win, the Indian contingent is guaranteed at least 11 medals at the ongoing prestigious championships.

India’s Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, competing in the women’s 75kg and 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Parveen (63kg) were among seven Indian women pugilists to enter the semifinals of their respective weight categories.

“The players are fit and we are expecting good results in the semifinals,” India’s chief women’s coach Bhaskar Bhatt told Sportskeeda over the phone from Jordan.

Simaranjit Kaur failed to move into the semifinals of the women’s 60kg as she lost to the 2018 Asian Games champion Yeonji Oh of Korea in the quarterfinals.

The other women boxers in action will be debutants Minakshi (52kg) and Preeti (57kg) along with Ankushita Boro (66kg), Saweety (81kg) and Alfiya (81kg).

Shiva Thapa continues good run, Sachin and Lakshya out

Meanwhile, the other two Indians in action--Sachin (71kg) and Lakshya Chahar (80kg)—suffered defeats in their respective quarter-finals bouts. Sachin couldn’t sustain the momentum from his previous win as he suffered a 1-4 to the 2018 Asian Games silver medalist Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan. Lakshya, on the other hand, lost to Uzbekistan’s Aslonov Odiljon by a 0-5 margin.

India’s seasoned boxer Shiva Thapa, however, is on course for his sixth Asian Championships medal as he has reached the semis of the men’s 63kg bout.

Over 200 boxers from as many as 27 nations are competing in the continental competition.

