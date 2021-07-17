5 well-known Indian boxers who won't be a part of Tokyo Olympics 2020

With only a week left until the Tokyo Olympics, a lot has been discussed about India's largest boxing contingent. From preparation to medal prospects, these boxers have been in the spotlight as we inch closer to the Summer Games.

However, as these boxers head to Tokyo, some famous names have failed to board the flight as well. Let's have a look at the five boxers who will not be a part of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

1.Sarita Devi: Sarita Devi failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after she lost to Simranjit Kaur 2-8 in a split decision at the Olympic Qualifiers trials. Following her loss she also alleged foul play during the trial bout. She said the Indian boxing setup ganged up against her to prevent her from going to Tokyo.

Despite being at loggerheads with the association, Sarita Devi lent her support to the boxing contingent and believes they can bag at least four medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

2. Shiva Thapa - Shiva was the youngest boxer to appear at the Olympics. He was 18 when he first appeared at the 2012 London Olympics. However, he lost in the first round 9–14 to Mexico's Oscar Valdez Fierro in the 56 kg Bantamweight category.

Shiva then appeared in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but failed to move beyond the first round. He went down 0–3 to the 2012 Gold medalist Robeisy Ramírez from Cuba. Despite Shiva's average run at the Olympics, he has been brilliant at the Asian Championships and was expected by many to at least board the flight to Tokyo.

The only reason for Shiva to miss out on the Tokyo Olympics is that India has several strong boxers in the lightweight category. This includes the likes of Manish Kaushik, who won bronze at the last World Championships.

3. Gaurav Solanki - Gaurav is the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the 52kg flyweight category. In 2015, he also bagged a gold medal in the 52kg flyweight category at the Commonwealth Youth Boxing Championships in Apia, Samoa.

Gaurav failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after not being able to reach the quarterfinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. Later the Indian Olympic Committee's decision to scrap the World Olympic qualifiers event dismissed his chances of being a part of the Tokyo Olympics boxing squad.

4. Kavinder Bisht: Kavinder was a silver medallist at the 2019 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships. He received a major breakthrough after defeating reigning world champion Kairat Yeraliyev in the quarterfinals in the Bantamweight category.

Kavinder lost his final Tokyo Olympic hopes after the International Olympic Committee called off the World Olympic qualifiers event, due to COVID-19.

5. Sonia Chahal - Sonia clinched silver in the featherweight division (54–57 kg) of the 2018 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships after she went down in the final to Germany's Ornella Wahner.

Sonia lost her chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after the IOC announced the cancelation of the World Olympic Qualifiers.

Also read: 27 Days to Tokyo Olympics - How India slowly and steadily made its way in boxing

Edited by Diptanil Roy