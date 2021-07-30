Amit Panghal's boxing match (31 July) schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

Indian boxer Amit Panghal will begin his Olympics 2021 campaign in the 52kg flyweight division on Saturday.

Panghal will be up against Colombian boxer Yuberjen Herney Martinez Rivas in his maiden Olympic match.

Panghal has been in clinical form in the lead up to the Summer Games. He has won medals at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Asian Championships. As he steps into the ring on Saturday, India will expect nothing less than a medal-winning performance.

Panghal's recent achievements

Just two years into his international career, Amit Panghal shot to fame with a gold medal finish at the 2018 Asian Games. He defeated reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the final in Jakarta to announce his arrival.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Amit Pangal won silver in the light flyweight category.

The 25-year-old had to settle for silver after he lost to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in the finals at the Asian Boxing Championships. Despite yet another final loss, Panghal scripted history by becoming the first Indian pugilist to clinch a silver medal at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in 2019.

In 2019, Panghal bagged gold at the Asian Boxing Championship by defeating South Korean pugilist Kim-in-Kyu.

With six international medals to his name, Pangal is one of India's best bets at the Olympics 2021.

Panghal's Olympic qualification

Panghal qualified for his first Olympics by outclassing Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the 52kg quarterfinals at the 2021 Asian boxing Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

Panghal's match: Date and time

Amit Panghal will take on Yuberjen Herney Martinez Rivas in the round of 16 on Saturday, July 31.

Timings - 7:30am (IST)

Panghal's match: Live telecast details

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. Fans can also live stream the events on SonyLIV. Doordarshan will live telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

