Ashish Kumar at Olympics 2021 today (26 July): Boxing preview, category, schedule, when and where to watch (IST)

With both Vikas Krishan and Manish Kaushik having crashed out of Olympics 2021, the onus will now be on 2019 Asian Championships silver medalist Ashish Kumar to deliver the first win in Indian men's boxing.

The 27-year-old has emerged as one of India's most trustworthy boxers in the middleweight division. Since Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan, the mantle has now been passed on to him to carry forward India's legacy in the middleweight division. And the Himachal boxer has proved himself worthy of it in the last couple of years.

2019 turned out to be his breakthrough year in which he triumphed at the Thailand Open and added the prestigious silver medal from the Asian Boxing Championships. The Asian medal was what pretty much established him in the big league.

2020 brought him a personal setback as well as professional success. Ashish Kumar lost his father a month before the Asian-Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers in March. Despite that, he was able to put in his best efforts at the Olympic Qualifiers to reach the semis and punch his Tokyo ticket.

The pugilist will hope that his mental strength and determination will push him towards a coveted Olympic medal, something his father had always hoped for. His quest for the medal starts against China's 24-year-old Erbieke Tuoheta.

Ashish Kumar category

27-year-old Ashish Kumar will make his Olympic debut in the 75 kg category.

Ashish Kumar schedule

Ashish Kumar's Round of 32 match against China's Erbieke Tuoheta is scheduled for 6.36 pm local time or 3.06 pm IST on Monday, July 26, 2021. The bout will take place at the Kokugikan Arena in the second session of the day.

Ashish Kumar is the only Indian boxer on the Monday schedule.

When and where to watch

Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan will be bringing the Olympics 2021 live for Indian fans.

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

