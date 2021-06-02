How did Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian pugilists fare at Asian Boxing Championships?

The recently-concluded Asian Boxing Championships was India’s best-ever show in the history of the continental meet with 15 medals. While Sanjeet (91kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) clinched gold medals, there were five silver and eight bronze medals for India in Dubai.

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting India’s preparations ahead of the Olympics, the Asian Boxing Championships came in at the right time for all nine Tokyo-bound pugilists.

Six of them bagged medals for India at the continental meet. While all four women won medals in their respective weight categories, Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishnan were the only two Indian men to return with medals.

Ashish Kumar lost in the quarterfinals whereas Manish Kaushik (63kg) and Satish Kumar (91kg) gave the Asian Boxing Championships a miss since they had not fully recovered from COVID-19.

On that note, let's take an in-depth look at the performances of the Indian medalists at the Asian Boxing Championships:

#1 Mary Kom (Women's 51kg)

Mary Kom with the Asian Boxing Championships silver medal

Six-time world champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom was touted to win a medal and she didn’t disappoint. The 38-year-old got a bye in the quarterfinals, which pitted her against Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the semifinals.

Nicknamed 'Magnificent Mary', the Indian booked a spot in the summit clash with a 4-1 win in the semis. In the final, Mary Kom lost 2-3 against Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan.

#2 Pooja Rani (Women's 75kg)

Pooja Rani poses with the Asian Boxing Championships gold medal

Pooja Rani, one of the two gold medalists for India at the Asian Boxing Championships, landed directly in the semifinals when the draws were announced. She had a smooth passage into the final after her Mongolian rival Munkhbat Myagmarjargal gave a walkover in the semis. Her freshness helped Pooja Rani put her A-game on in the final, where she thrashed Uzbekistan’s Mavluda Movlonova 5-0.

#3 Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 69kg)

Lovlina Borgohain with the Asian Boxing Championships bronze medal

Like Pooja, Lovlina Borgohain, too, had made the semifinal entry directly. Up against Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova in the semis, Lovlina put up a great fight before losing 2-3 in a thriller. It was her second bronze medal at the continental championships after clinching the same in the 2017 edition.

#4 Simranjit Kaur (Women's 60kg)

Simranjit Kaur with the Asian Boxing Championships bronze medal

Simranjit Kaur started on a brilliant note, defeating Raykhona Kodirova of Uzbekistan 4-1 to storm into the semifinals of the Asian Boxing Championship. However, she failed to hold on to her momentum, succumbing 0-5 to Rimma Volossenko of Kazakhstan.

#5 Amit Panghal (Men's 52kg)

Amit Panghal with the Asian Boxing Championships silver medal

One of the best Indian bets alongside Mary Kom to win a boxing medal, Amit Panghal was a pre-tournament favorite for the gold. After getting a bye in the preliminary round, Amit Panghal sailed into the semifinals with a 3-2 win over Mongolia’s Kharkhuu Enkhmanda.

Amit prevailed in the semifinal with a dominating 5-0 win over Kazakh Saken Bibossinov but lost out in the final to settle for silver. Amit succumbed to Uzbek Zoirov Shakhobidin 2-3 in a nail-biting summit clash.

#6 Vikas Krishan (Men's 69kg)

Vikas Krishnan

Like Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan too got a bye in the prelims. The Indian got the better of Iranian Moslem Maghsoudi Mal Amir 4-1 to book a place in the semis. However, Krishan failed to replicate his form, losing to Baturov Bobo-Usmon of Uzbekistan 1-4 to bow out of the tournament.

#7 Ashish Kumar (Men's 75kg)

Ashish Kumar also got a bye in the preliminary stages to be pitted against Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals. However, the Indian’s journey ended in the competition when he lost 2-3 against Amankul.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee