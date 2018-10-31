BFI unveils logo for AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 1 // 31 Oct 2018, 20:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, October 31: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) unveiled the logo and anthem at a glittering launch function for the 2018 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, to be held at the IG Stadium’s K.D. Jhadav Hall between November 15 and 24, here on Wednesday.

The logo launch was attended by Indian Team members, led by five-time world champion Mary Kom, and dignitaries from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and BFI, including its president Ajay Singh.

The logo, depicting “fire and women’s empowerment,” was specially designed to bring in the two key elements—the inner strength of a woman and the national colours—together to mark the occasion of India playing hosts to the championships for the second time in the country.

Similarly, the theme of the anthem: “Make some noise, scream and shout! We are here to knock you out!!!” encapsulates every emotion that a boxer goes through when she takes to the ring. The sheer energy of the anthem and its magnitude leaves a deep impact on everyone’s heart and mind alike.

The elite AIBA event will see the highest participation so far, close to 300 pugilists from 70 countries including Olympic medalists, World and European Champions—all vying for the top honours in keenly-contested bouts as each one of them is expected to put up a high-octane fight across 10 weight categories.

Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wishing all the participants said, “It is with immense delight that I note the arrival of the Boxing World Championship to India. Our athletes, especially our women athletes, have defied all odds to excel in their sports, and women boxers of India are testament to this. They have inspired not only upcoming sportspersons, but women in general as well.”

“Such competitions, when held in India, will continually inspire and encourage our younger generations to include sports as a part of their lifestyle. Such events, thus, have potential to change the society completely, for the better. Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports lends its wholehearted support to the championship, and wishes the organizers and participants all the best!” he added in his good luck message to boxers.

Interestingly, Mary Kom, who will be seeking her sixth crown and named brand ambassador of the 10th edition of the Women’s World Championship, will be eyeing her second gold at home since 2006.

“It is a matter of immense pride and prestige for BFI that in a span of two years since its inception, we have been able to bring in the World Championship to India; we as a nation are strongly considered as one of the most promising boxing prospects in the world. Our boxers in the last two years have not only won medals at major tournaments but also have shown their prowess on all big stages. I hope we will be able to repeat the feats at home when we start our Worlds’ Campaign next month,” said BFI President Mr. Ajay Singh.

Lauding the efforts of Mary Kom, BFI President further added that the Olympic medallist is an icon not only in India but also abroad for her perseverance. “Her ability to retain passion and fight with the same aggression is what makes Mary Kom very special. Around the world she has a lot of admirers and everyone respects her for the achievements as they are inspired by her journey. And we too do that.”

Since the inception of the Women’s World Championship in 2001, India had hosted the tournament once in 2006 and had registered the best-ever haul of 8 medals, including 4 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze. Team India has two veterans in Mary Kom and L.Sarita Devi, who are part of the 2018 edition World Championship.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, a delighted Mary Kom said that she was looking forward to her participation at home. “This World Championship is special in lot many ways, I would definitely give my best shot and want to live the feeling of winning gold in front of the home crowd,” said the five-time World Champion.

While the Championship starts from November 15, close to 15 teams will be reaching as early as in the first week of next month, from November 3 to get acclimatized to the conditions here. Some of the key countries who are sending their pugilists early include USA, Australia, Ukraine, Germany, Thailand, England and Bulgaria.

The Indian Squad:

Players: Mary Kom (48 Kg), Pinky Jangra (51 Kg), Manisha Maun (54 Kg), Sonia (57 Kg), L Sarita Devi (60 Kg), Simranjit Kaur (64 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 Kg), Saweety Boora (75 Kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81 Kg) and Seema Poonia (+81 Kg).

Coaches: Raffaele Bergamasco (Foreign Coach); Shiv Singh (Head Coach) Sandhya Gurung; Md.Ali Qamar; Chhote Lal Yadav; Satvir Kaur.

Support Staff: Dr. Amol Arun Patil (Team Doctor); Aayush Chittaranjan Yekhande (Physiotherapist) Simon Singh (Video Analyst); Veena Joyel (Massuere)