Big Bout Indian Boxing League 2019: Prasad regains lost ground for Punjab Panthers with sound victory

Punjab's PL Prasad (R) is captured in action

Punjab Panthers’ PL Prasad was confidence personified in posting a unanimous points verdict over Ashish Insah of Bengaluru Brawlers to help his team draw level 1-1 after the first two bouts in their match in the Big Bout Indian Boxing League at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Complex here this evening.

After 18-year-old Anamika opened with a fine win over Panthers’ debutant Darshana Doot in the women’s 51kg bout, Prasad asserted his superiority over Ashish Insah in no uncertain terms in the 52kg class fight. A lot was riding on Prasad since he knew that the team expected him to win the bout on a night when it made a slew of changes in the line-up.

Having picked up 12 points in their earlier matches, Punjab Panthers fielded four Big Bout debutants in their fourth match. They rested the likes of skipper MC Mary Kom, Uzbek star Abdulmalik Khalakov and Manoj Kumar against Bengaluru Brawlers who had won only six points from three earlier matches.

It was in soaking in the pressure of having to earn a crucial poin for his team that Prasad, Armyman from Visakhapatnam, stood out. He did not give the enthusiastic youngster from Delhi too many chances to impress the judges. He moved deftly and landed punches to ensure that he would always be ahead on the scoring.

Anamika, the World Youth Championships silver medallist, made capital of the opportunity to secure a win as she did not have to face the legendary MC Mary Kom in the women’s 51kg bout. Against southpaw Darshana Doot, who appeared rusty, she showcased her superior technical skills to overcome the height and reach advantage that her rival started with.

She used her speed and aggressive approach to force Darshana Doot, a National Youth Championship 54kg gold medal winner in 2016, to backpedal a lot in the opening round. Though the Punjab Panthers boxer made a comeback of sorts in the second round, finding the gap in Anamika’s defence, the dapper Bengaluru Brawler pugilist ran out a comfortable winner.