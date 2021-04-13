Indian boxer Mary Kom heads into Tokyo Olympics as potential medalist

Despite an anomaly in terms of physicality and athleticism, it would not be wrong to nurse medal expectations from MC Mary Kom at the Tokyo Olympics.

Currently ranked third in the world, Mary will have a shot at winning a medal in the women's 51kg weight category. She has represented India only once at the Games - the 2012 London Olympics - and is on the hunt to steal the show once more in her final Olympic appearance later this year.

At 38, her speed, agility, footwork, and general athleticism are among the attributes that will distinguish Mary Kom from her competitors in Tokyo.

How Mary Kom qualified for the Tokyo Olympics

Mary Kom sealed a berth at the Tokyo Olympics when she triumphed over Irish Magno in the quarter-finals of the Asian/Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualifiers in 2019.

The Tokyo Olympics will mark her second appearance at the showpiece event. She failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics after a second-round defeat at the 2016 World Championships.

Mary Kom booked her ticket for the second Olympic Games and stormed into the semis with a classic display of counter boxing against Irish Magno of Philippines. She becomes the 7th Indian to book quota for Tokyo 2020.

Women's boxing hasn't had a long association with the Summer Olympics and can chart its participation back to the 2012 London Olympics. The World Boxing Association decided to host women's boxing at the Olympics in only three categories, none of which seemed fit for Mary Kom. After her 48kg category didn't make it to the Olympic program, the ace Indian boxer opted for a higher 51kg weight division at the London Games.

Skeptical about the change in the weight class, Mary stood her ground, dug into her reservoir and advanced to the semi-finals that sealed her chances of winning at least a bronze medal.

Analyzing Mary Kom's medal chances at the Tokyo Olympics

Mary Kom gained direct entry into the quarter-finals and her seamless progress to the last-four stage was what perhaps paved the way for her successful campaign at the London Olympics.

On a closer look, the Tokyo Olympics should pose a much sterner test than the London Games. In Tokyo, Mary will be assured of a semi-final berth only after she is able to clear at least three bouts. She will have to win another two to finish on top of the podium.

If we look at the AIBA World Rankings, Mary is placed third with a points tally of 1550 and is behind Korea's Chol Mi Pang (2350 points) and Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu (2000 points).

With Indian boxing growing by leaps and bounds with every passing year, another Olympic medal from one of the country’s greats will only provide a new boost to the young crop of boxers. With a perfect amalgamation of experience and talent, it looks like Mary has her work cut out in Tokyo.

