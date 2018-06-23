Boxers from India win multiple medals in tournaments in Germany and Mongolia, many more to come

Sonia Lather (57kg) and Mandeep Jangra enter finals.

Hussamuddin Mohammed in action

First up the Chemistry Cup, which is happening in Germany.

CWG Gold Medalists Gaurav Solanki defeated Irish pugilist Quinn Conor 5-0 in a unanimous decision.

Mohhamed Hussamuddin (56Kg) defeated Germany’s Hamsat Shadalov who earlier had created an upset by eliminating Cuba’s two-time Olympic Champion Robeisy Ramirez in the quarter-final. The Silver medalist from the 2018 CWG displayed intelligence and played a smart game against the German. With a neck to neck fight put up by both the boxers was finally won by Hussamuddin with a 3-2 margin.

Madal Lal continued with his heroics as he defeated Russian boxer Vetkin Vasilii 4-1 in the quarterfinal bout.

Amit Panghal (48Kg) Dheeraj (64Kg) and Narinder (+91Kg) lost their respective semi-final bout and settled for Bronze Medal.

Shiva Thapa in action

Now coming to the Ulaanbaatar Cup, which is taking place in Mongolia.

It is a medal rush for India as world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) and Mandeep Jangra were among the five Indian boxers to enter the finals, while four others, including Shiva Thapa (60kg), signed off with bronze medals in the Ulaanbaatar Cup in Mongolia on Saturday.

Those who made the final along with Sonia and Mandeep were Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), a gold-medallist at the India Open earlier this year, Himanshu Sharma (49kg), and Muhammed Etash Khan (56kg).

Ending with bronze medals were Shiva, debutant Vanhmlimpuia (75kg), Ashish (64kg), and Bina Devi Koijam (48kg), a direct entrant into the last-four stage owing to the small size of the women’s draw.

Ashish and debutante Vanhmlimpuia gave their all in their respective bouts but fell short when it came to getting judges’ nod.

Bina was beaten in a unanimous verdict by Korean Kim Kum Sun, undone by lack of power in her punches and the longer reach of her opponent.