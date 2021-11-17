Boxing: Arundhati Choudhary moves application to implead Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain

Boxer Arundhati Choudhary on Monday submitted an application to implead Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain for an upcoming hearing on November 22 in the case in which she sought trial for the Women’s World Championship in Turkey.

Notably, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has postponed the women’s world boxing championship to March 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the host country.

Also Read: New boxing coach Narender Rana explains his vision for the sport

Sandeep Lamba, Arundhati Choudhary’s advocate said Lovlina Borgohain is also a party to the case and therefore have moved the application.

“Since her name is also there now, we have moved an application in the court to call her at the next hearing,” Sandeep Lamba, Arundhati’s advocate told Sportskeeda.

Last week, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) over a petition filed by Arundhati Choudhary. The national champion sought trial in the 70kg for the boxing world in Istanbul.

The next hearing on the matter will be heard on November 22.

What is BFI’s take on Arundhati Choudhary’s case?

In its statement, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in its statement said Lovlina Borgohain’s exception is just a one-time case to honour her performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Since only one entry in each weight category could be sent for the world championships BFI has taken a conscious decision in its EC meeting and thereafter in its Selection Committee meeting to give “one time exception for Ms. Lovlina Borgohain” Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medallist, who will be selected for world championships directly in her weight category. This decision was taken in the light of the fact that there was very little gap between the Olympics and Elite Women’s Championships that was held at Hisar,” read BFI’s statement.

The federation added they had communicated it to all state associations before the nationals. It also informed the Delhi HC that Arundhati Choudhary (petitioner) was included as Lovlina Borgohain’s reserve player.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also Read: Boxing Federation of India appoints Bhaskar Bhatt as chief coach of elite women’s boxing squad

Edited by Parimal