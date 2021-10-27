Boxing National Championship: Dominant RSPB lift team championship trophy with 12 medals

The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) successfully defended their team championship title at the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships on Wednesday.

The RSPB team won 12 medals at the National Boxing Championships to emerge victorious at the St Joseph’s International School in Hisar.

The RSPB team won five gold medals, six silver, and one bronze medal. Remarkably, the RSPB boxers won medals in every single weight category, making it a performance to remember.

Haryana boxing star Pooja Rani, the two-time Asian champion, convincingly defeated RSPB's Nupur 5-0 in the 81kg category. Meanwhile, Neetu pulled off an upset win by a unanimous margin over World Championships silver medalist Manju Rani of RSPB in the 48kg category.

Sonia Lather, the 2016 World Championships silver medallist, led the RSPB's domination. She registered a comfortable 5-0 win over Manisha of the All India Police in the 57kg category.

In the 60kg category, Meena Rani handed the team a second gold when she staved off a stiff challenge from Haryana's Jaismine to win the intense match 3-2. Jaismine was given the best challenger award for her impressive show.

Anamika (50kg), Shiksha (54kg) and Nandini (+81kg) were the other RSPB pugilists who emerged champions.

Haryana, Delhi boxing stars finish second and third

Haryana's boxing stars showed skill and application and won second position with nine medals with four gold, four silver, and a bronze medal. Meanwhile, Delhi finished third with a gold and two bronze medals.

Telangana's Nikhat Zareen also clinched the title in the 52kg category as she defeated Haryana's Minakshi 4-1 in the final.

Nikhat was also adjudged the Best Boxer of the Boxing Championships award for her brilliant show at the event. That performance would have surely caught the eye of the coaches and the selectors.

Meanwhile, in the 70kg category, reigning youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary of Rajasthan also put up a memorable show to win gold after defeating RSPB's Pooja 5-0.

