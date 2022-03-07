Boxing: Strandja gold medalist Nitu credits SAI's contribution in her journey

Nitu Ghanghas won the gold medal at the recently concluded Strandja Memorial boxing tournament. She has now turned her full attention to doing an encore for the Boxing World Championships, scheduled to be held in May.

Nitu won the gold medal in the 48kg category in her very first participation at the prestigious Strandja Memorial tournament in Sofia last week.

The Haryana-born boxer said winning the gold medal at the World Championships is a priority now.

She told the Sports Authority of India in an interaction:

“I heard that the Strandja is one of the oldest boxing tournaments and I feel very proud to win gold for my country. Now, I want to take it step by step this year. We have the World Championship and I want to put my full focus on it and win gold there. I want to sit with (coach) Bhaskar Bhatt sir and other coaches to work on my strengths and weaknesses. I want to prepare and give my best performance there."

Nitu, who started boxing back in 2012, has faced multiple hurdles in her journey. Acknowledging the support and contributions of SAI NCOE, Rohtak, for giving her a new lease of life when she was struck with a life-threatening pelvic injury, she said:

“I got selected at the SAI National Boxing Academy Rohtak in 2016. I got more support there than I expected. The injury I had was diagnosed there. I had good doctors and physios who treated me very well. It’s because of the physios, coaches and doctors, that I’ve won the gold medal."

The young boxer said she became technically strong at SAI and credited the organization for providing good facilities and also sparring partners.

“Whatever diet I needed, I used to get in SAI and also provided all the facilities I needed. I didn’t have good sparring partners, too. Once joined, I got a vision on how to progress step by step. I knew I had to go to a different level to become a champion. I improved my game technically and also learnt how to mould my game according to an opponent,” she added.

Nitu eyes Commonwealth Games participation

Nitu Ghanghas, also a Khelo India scholar, was inducted into the TOPS Development Scheme in 2020 and again in 2021 after the Olympics.

Speaking about the TOPS support, she mentioned:

“SAI has helped me a lot. Being in TOPS helps me get pocket money and this helps me get whatever I require. Also, TOPS provides me with whatever I require as fast as they can. I am very grateful for this support. Players do need these kinds of support.”

The 21-year-old wants to participate at the Commonwealth Games after giving her best at the Worlds. However, she knows the amount of competition she’ll face to represent India, with the likes of Mary Kom waiting as well.

“My next target after Worlds is to participate in the Commonwealth Games. It could be possible I go against Mary [Kom] didi in the selection trials. I will be happy to get the opportunity to have a bout with her and I want to play my own game and be at my best,” she concluded.

