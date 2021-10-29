Boxing World Championships: Asian champ Sanjeet storms into pre-quarterfinals, Akash also advances to next round

Reigning Asian champion Sanjeet entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Men’s Boxing World Championships after defeating Russia’s Andrei Tsotskii in a thriller on Friday.

The first two rounds of the 92kg bout were closely contested with the pugilists trading some heavy blows. However, the Rohtak boxer kept his calm and stuck to the basics. He kept his guard up and counter-attacked at every opportunity.

Sanjeet, 24, produced a well-composed, complete performance in the final round to win the match by a 4-1 decision. The Indian pugilist was given a bye in the opening round of the Boxing World Championship and will now take part in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Also Read: Nikhat Zareen achieves preliminary goal in Hisar, now sets sights on Boxing World Championship

Akash Kumar, on the other hand, also advanced to the next round after he received a walkover in the 54kg opening round bout against Salah Ibrahim of Germany. He will now face Puerto Rico’s Caleb Tirado on Sunday.

Four Indian boxers in action on Saturday at men’s boxing world championships

Four Indian pugilists will be in action in Men’s Boxing World Championships on Saturday. Govind Sahani will face Georgia’s Sakhil Alakhverdovi in the pre-quarterfinals, while Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Sumit (75kg) and Sachin Kumar (80kg) will compete in their respective round-of-32 clashes.

Earlier, youngsters Rohit Mor (57kg) and Akash Sangwan continued their impressive run in the Boxing World Championships. They registered dominating wins in their respective round of-32 matches.

While 20-year-old debutant Rohit outclassed Alen Rahmic of Bosnia and Herzegovina by a unanimous decision in the featherweight category, Akash recorded a confident 4-1 victory against German pugilist Daniel Krotter in the 67kg category.

Also Read: Boxing Federation of India to rejig coaching staff post-Belgrade World Championships

Narender will be up against Tajikistan’s experienced boxer and 2006 Asian Games gold medallist Jakhon Qurbonov in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the last-16 matches on Monday, Rohit (57kg) will take Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan, who entered the pre-quarterfinals by defeating youth world champion Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi. Meanwhile, Akash will square off against Cuban boxer Kevin Brown at the Boxing World Championships.

Edited by S Chowdhury