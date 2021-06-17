Can Amit Panghal etch his name in golden letters at Tokyo Olympics?

In 2019, history was written in Yekaterinburg in Russia. A young Haryanvi from Rohtak entered the finals of the AIBA World Boxing Championships. This was historic - it was the first occasion for any Indian. However, the lack of experience took its toll on the young boxer, and Amit Kumar Panghal had to settle for the silver medal.

But now, Panghal will have the chance to redeem himself. As India sets out for the Tokyo Olympics, apart from MC Mary Kom, Naib Subedar Amit Panghal is one of the brightest prospects for an Olympic medal. The question is - can he bring home a historic Olympic gold?

Panghal following the footsteps of Hawa Singh and Vijender Singh

Honorary Captain Hawa Singh Sheoran - The trendsetter of Indian boxing

Amit Panghal is one of the best male boxers in India after Honorary Captain Hawa Singh and Vijender Singh. Though he is not from the same Bhiwani as the two mentioned, he certainly carries the spirit of the Bhiwani bravehearts. Like Hawa Singh, Naib Subedar Amit Panghal has been a trendsetter when it comes to Indian boxing.

Jakarta Asian Games - The rise of the Haryanvi Lion

It all began with the Jakarta Asian Games, where we saw the rise of the lion named Amit Kumar. Playing in place of the once famous L Devendro Singh, Amit Kumar shocked everyone as he reached the finals of the light flyweight division. At the ultimate stage, he faced the Olympic champion, Hasanboy Dusmatov.

However, Amit Kumar stayed calm. He faced him like any other opponent. By the time the timer had stopped, spectators were in shock. Nobody expected the result, not even Hasanboy. Amit Kumar defeated the Olympic champion by a solitary point to grab India's first boxing gold medal in eight years at the Asian Games for a male boxer.

Can Haryanvi JCO bring a historic Olympic Gold?

So the question persists - can Naib Subedar Amit Kumar Panghal achieve what no other Indian has? Can he give the Indians their first Olympic gold medal in boxing?

Yes, he can, because he has the ability. He narrowly lost on the basis of points at the 2019 World Championships to the Uzbek boxer Shakhobidin Zoirov. This is the only issue with Amit Panghal, and if he manages to overcome it, there is nothing on earth that can stop him from doing what Abhinav Bindra managed to do at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Edited by Prem Deshpande