Chennai Super Kings, Narendra Modi, Vijender Singh and many more take to Twitter to congratulate Nikhat Zareen on winning gold medal at World Boxing Championships 

Social media erupted when Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen after the Telangana pugilist won the gold medal in the 52 kg category at the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.

Nikhat Zareen got the better of Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in a pulsating final. She became the Indian boxer to win the gold medal at the World Championships.

Prior to Nikhat's feat, six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Lekha KC, Jenny RL and Sarita Devi (all in 2006) have been crowned world champions.

Earlier in March this year, Nikhat won gold in women’s 51kg at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Bulgaria.

This is India's first gold medal in four years. Mary Kom (48kg) had won the last title in 2018. Incidentally, it was Mary Kom who participated in the flyweight category in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Nikhat Zareen on the money from the word go

Nikhat got off to a lively start and hit some sharp punches to quickly take the upper hand in the opening three minutes against a confident Jutamas. The Thai boxer came into the match defeating three-time World Championships medallist Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova.

The 25-year-old Indian took full advantage of her long reach and maintained her dominance against Jutamas, whom she had beaten in the 2019 Thailand Open semi-final — the only meeting between the two, en route to her silver medal finish.

However, Jutamas tried to fight back in the second round with a counter-attacking display but hardly managed to cause any trouble for the swift-moving Nikhat, who looked in complete control.

Hitting straight and clear punches and strength proved to be a key factor as Nikhat threw caution to the wind in the final round and kept attacking relentlessly before winning the gold medal quite comfortably.

Twitter congratulates Nikhat Zareen

As news of the new Indian world champion broke, Twitter broke into a frenzy. The Telangana-based boxer started trending immediately, with netizens congratulating Nikhat Zareen's feat.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was one of the first to take to Twitter to congratulate Nikhat.

N Chandrababu Naidu @ncbn 🥇 Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen on winning the Women's World Boxing Championship in Turkey! A daughter of Nizamabad, Nikhat has defied all odds to carve her own identity in the male-dominated sport. Her journey of perseverance is an inspiration for all.We're proud of her!🥊 Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen on winning the Women's World Boxing Championship in Turkey! A daughter of Nizamabad, Nikhat has defied all odds to carve her own identity in the male-dominated sport. Her journey of perseverance is an inspiration for all.We're proud of her!🥊🇮🇳🥇 https://t.co/F1AwaINJrl

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, congratulated all the medal winners at the World Boxing Championships.

Narendra Modi @narendramodi Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition. Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition. https://t.co/dP7p59zQoS

Here are some of the other tweets:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu @GurpreetGK Our badminton team last week, and now @nikhat_zareen in the boxing ring - Indian World Champions sounds just about right. You go girl, you've done us proud. Our badminton team last week, and now @nikhat_zareen in the boxing ring - Indian World Champions sounds just about right. You go girl, you've done us proud. 💪🇮🇳

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Well done Nikhat Zareen. You just gave Indian sport another wow moment. Well done Nikhat Zareen. You just gave Indian sport another wow moment.

Anurag Thakur @ianuragthakur Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for winning the Women's World Boxing Championship! What a way to join the illustrious list to win this prestigious tournament. This title is just the first of many to follow.



We all are proud of you and your splendid achievement! Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for winning the Women's World Boxing Championship! What a way to join the illustrious list to win this prestigious tournament. This title is just the first of many to follow.We all are proud of you and your splendid achievement! https://t.co/suJgmgAP4P

G Rajaraman @g_rajaraman It has been 16 years and seven editions since an Indian other than MC Mary Kom has won a title at the Women’s World Boxing Championships. And 12 years since an Indian won a crown overseas. Take a bow, Nikhat Zareen. It has been 16 years and seven editions since an Indian other than MC Mary Kom has won a title at the Women’s World Boxing Championships. And 12 years since an Indian won a crown overseas. Take a bow, Nikhat Zareen.

cheteshwar pujara @cheteshwar1 A moment of pride and joy for the entire nation. Congratulations @nikhat_zareen on becoming the World Champion. Wishing you many more medals and titles A moment of pride and joy for the entire nation. Congratulations @nikhat_zareen on becoming the World Champion. Wishing you many more medals and titles 🙌 https://t.co/fazRPk5xfw

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Huge Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal in World Boxing Championship. Congrats to Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda also for winning Bronze. You girls have made India proud Huge Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal in World Boxing Championship. Congrats to Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda also for winning Bronze. You girls have made India proud 🇮🇳

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL 🥊



#WhistleForIndia 🦁 Fist of Gold in Boxing ! 🥇Superwhistles to Nikhat Zareen on landing this feat with a punch! Fist of Gold in Boxing ! 🥇Superwhistles to Nikhat Zareen on landing this feat with a punch! 💥🥊#WhistleForIndia 🦁💛 https://t.co/xt0dGAih2b

Kiren Rijiju @KirenRijiju



She won the very prestigious World Championship GOLD at Istanbul in Turkey.

We are extremely proud of your huge achievement for India Congratulations @nikhat_zareen on becoming the only 5th Indian woman boxer to win GOLD MEDAL at World Championship!She won the very prestigious World Championship GOLD at Istanbul in Turkey.We are extremely proud of your huge achievement for India Congratulations @nikhat_zareen on becoming the only 5th Indian woman boxer to win GOLD MEDAL at World Championship!She won the very prestigious World Championship GOLD at Istanbul in Turkey.We are extremely proud of your huge achievement for India🇮🇳 https://t.co/qVFp2NkZbM

Vice President of India @VPSecretariat Heartiest congratulations to Nikhat Zareen on winning gold at Women's World Boxing Championship in Istanbul, Turkey today. Her remarkable feat has made the entire nation proud. My best wishes for her bright future. Heartiest congratulations to Nikhat Zareen on winning gold at Women's World Boxing Championship in Istanbul, Turkey today. Her remarkable feat has made the entire nation proud. My best wishes for her bright future. https://t.co/qsnnkzYCGt

Edited by Diptanil Roy