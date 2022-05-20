Chennai Super Kings, Narendra Modi, Vijender Singh and many more take to Twitter to congratulate Nikhat Zareen on winning gold medal at World Boxing Championships 

Social media erupted when Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen after the Telangana pugilist won the gold medal in the 52 kg category at the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.
Nikhat Zareen got the better of Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in a pulsating final. She became the Indian boxer to win the gold medal at the World Championships.
Prior to Nikhat's feat, six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Lekha KC, Jenny RL and Sarita Devi (all in 2006) have been crowned world champions.
Earlier in March this year, Nikhat won gold in women’s 51kg at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Bulgaria.
This is India's first gold medal in four years. Mary Kom (48kg) had won the last title in 2018. Incidentally, it was Mary Kom who participated in the flyweight category in the 2019 edition of the tournament.
Nikhat Zareen on the money from the word go
Nikhat got off to a lively start and hit some sharp punches to quickly take the upper hand in the opening three minutes against a confident Jutamas. The Thai boxer came into the match defeating three-time World Championships medallist Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova.
The 25-year-old Indian took full advantage of her long reach and maintained her dominance against Jutamas, whom she had beaten in the 2019 Thailand Open semi-final — the only meeting between the two, en route to her silver medal finish.
However, Jutamas tried to fight back in the second round with a counter-attacking display but hardly managed to cause any trouble for the swift-moving Nikhat, who looked in complete control.
Hitting straight and clear punches and strength proved to be a key factor as Nikhat threw caution to the wind in the final round and kept attacking relentlessly before winning the gold medal quite comfortably.
Twitter congratulates Nikhat Zareen
As news of the new Indian world champion broke, Twitter broke into a frenzy. The Telangana-based boxer started trending immediately, with netizens congratulating Nikhat Zareen's feat.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was one of the first to take to Twitter to congratulate Nikhat.
India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, congratulated all the medal winners at the World Boxing Championships.
Here are some of the other tweets:
