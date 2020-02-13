Financial aid arrives for boxing legend Dingko Singh

Dingko Singh (Image credits - Insidesport)

What's the story?

Several members of the Indian sporting fraternity have come out to financially support boxing legend Dingko Singh as he is currently fighting a possible liver cancer relapse.

The background

Ngangom Dingko Singh hails from Manipur and is most famous for winning a gold medal for India at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok. He won the elusive gold in the 54 kg Bantamweight category by defeating Timur Tulyakov in the final.

The 42-year-old is regarded amongst the finest boxers the country has ever produced. Singh also won the King's Cup in 1997 and was also declared as the best boxer of the meet.

For his extraordinary contributions to the sport, Dingko was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1998 and then the Padma Shri in 2013. The veteran has been posted as a service personnel and is also a boxing coach in the Indian navy.

Three years back, Dingko had been successfully treated of liver cancer but now, there has been a possible relapse. Dingko has been undergoing tests at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) since January 28. Initially, there was a blockage in his bile duct but advanced tests are awaited with a possibility of a cancer relapse.

The former boxer was struggling to find funds for his treatment. He had already spent in excess of Rs. 1.5 lakhs for his treatment from his own pocket.

The heart of the matter

In what comes as a relief for the veteran boxer and his family is that the sports fraternity has come forward to support him financially. The Sports Ministry, legendary boxer Sushil Kumar, Gautam Gambhir, and multiple other individuals have come forward to support Dingko financially in such hard times for him.

Kiren Rijiju, India's Sports Minister, has directed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to extend all the help that is possible to the Manipuri boxer. There will also be an attempt to make arrangements for direct payments of all the hospital bills.

A detailed file of Dingko's treatment, which was been prepared by SAI officials, has also been approved by the Sports Minister for monetary consideration.

Kiren also stated that the 'National Welfare Fund' will be implemented by the Sports Ministry. The fund caters to yesteryear sportspersons who are now living in indigent conditions and will aid their medical treatment.

Meanwhile, London Olympics Silver medallist has also told TOI that he will go and meet the golden boy of Indian Boxing personally in the coming week and hand over over a cheque for his treatment.

What's next?

Quite a few yesteryear sportspersons have struggled to aid their medical treatments in the past. In case Kiren Rijiju's Sports Ministry is successful in the implementation of all the proposed schemes, India's best sportspersons would no longer have to suffer the same fate.