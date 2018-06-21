Four boxers from India confirm medals in tournaments in Germany and Mongolia

Gaurav Solanki (52kg), Amit Panghal (49kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) enter semis.

Gaurav Solanki in action during the 2018 CWG

What’s the story?

Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) have made the nation proud yet again as they have confirmed medals at the ongoing Chemistry Cup boxing tournament in Halle, Germany. The two boxers had recently made India proud by bagging one gold and silver medal, respectively, at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, the Indian women boxers Sonia Lather (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) did not give any chance to the Indian fans to complain, and they too secured a place in the semis of the Ulaanbaatar Cup happening in Mongolia, confirming medals for themselves.

In case you didn’t know…

The Chemistry Cup Boxing tournament is taking place in Germany, with many renowned Indian boxers taking part in the event. Manish Kaushik (60kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg), and Ankush Dahiya (60kg) failed to make it further up as they lost their opening round matches.

Meanwhile, many Indian boxers are also participating in the Ulaanbaatar Cup in Mongolia, and seven of them made it to the quarters.

The heart of the matter

On the night of June 20, the Indian boxers were in the mood to prove their mettle. The local favourite, Christopher Goman, was thrashed by Amit, who showed an exemplary display of his speed and technique. Amit was always on the prowl and won 5-0 with a unanimous decision.

Gaurav replicated Amit's exploits later when he rubbed shoulders the Russian Vadim Kudriakov in the quarterfinals. It was a delightful match and the 21-year-old boxer - who hails from Ballabgarh - left no stone unturned to deliver swift right-left combinations of punches. Gaurav won with a 5-0 unanimous decision as well.

Coming over to the women, Sonia - who has also been a former silver-medallist at the Asian Championship - eased past Myanmar Gundegmaa to qualify for the semifinals, thereby guaranteeing her a bronze medal. Lovlina showed her prowess in defeating Suchada Panich of Thailand in a unanimous decision. She was extremely tactful and knew when to defend and when to go for the attack.

What's next:

Amit Phangal, the light flyweight category boxer has a tough challenge ahead of him as he will be going up against Damian Arce Duarte of Cuba in his semifinal bout. Gaurav, on the other hand, will be gearing up to square off with Conor Quinn - another talented boxer who hails from Ireland - in the semifinal.

Both the women boxers have proven their competence time and again, becoming natural favourites to go all their way in the final of their respective category in the mega-event.