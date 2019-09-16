Haryana picks 7 gold at 3rd Junior Women's National Boxing Championships

Junior women boxers in action

Rohtak: Haryana continued their supremacy in the 3rd Junior Women’s National Boxing Championships in Rohtak, Haryana as the team clinched a total of 12 medals including 7 golds, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals. Haryana acquired a total of 63 points to top the leaderboard. Manipur finished second with 33 points while Maharashtra stood third with 31 points.

Leading the charge for Haryana, tournament favorite Tamanna crushed her opponent Tingmila Doungel 5-0 in the 48 kg category. This is Tamanna’s third gold after Black Forest Cup and Nation’s Cup in Serbia. Besides Tamanna, Priti Dahiya (60kg) also dominated in her 5-0 bout against Chandigarh’s Diya Negi to register her gold medal hat-trick. Kalpana (46kg), Rinku (50kg), Tannu (52kg), Neha (54kg) and Khushi (63kg) were other gold medalists for the state.

Manipur second position was courtesy 1 gold, 3 silvers and 4 bronze medals. Huidrom Ambeshori Devi blanked Rajasthan’s Isha Gurjar 5-0 to give Manipur its sole gold in the 57 kg category. The 3 sivers for the state were earned by Oinam Pinky Chanu (46kg), Tingmila Doungel (48kg) and Shagolsem Bijeta Chanu (52kg).

Maharashtra managed to secure 2 golds, 2 silvers and 2 bronze. Sharvari Kalyankar (70kg) was challenged in her 3-2 bout with Punjab’s Anjali while Alfiya Tarnnum Akram Khan (80+kg) ceased the win with an RSC in round 2.

Punjab ended at the 4th position on the leaderboard with a total of 5 medals – 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. Khushi (75kg) made it look easy in her 5-0 bout against Maharashtra’s Sakshi Jangdale while Tanishvir Sandhu (80kg) was too strong for Maharashtra’s Tanisha Patel. She was declared winner after RSC in Round 1.

Mahi Lama (66kg) was the only saving grace for Madhya Pradesh as she won her final bout against Haryana’s Lashu Yadav in a close match of 3-2 to put MP on the 5th position.