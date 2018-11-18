'If you don't take any shortcuts, you can become the World Champion faster' - In conversation with Indian flyweight boxer Nutlai Lalbiakkima

Anne Joseph FOLLOW ANALYST Exclusive 14 // 18 Nov 2018, 13:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lalbiakkima (left) defeated the World No.1 Hasanboy Dusmatov 4-1 earlier this year [Image: Scroll.in]

A minimal stature of 5 foot and 1 inch and marginalised financial aid couldn't stop Nutlai Lalbiakkima to build a castle of dreams and rule over it.

Nutlai Lalbiakkima is a 22-year-old flyweight boxer who defeated the prevailing World No.1 in the flyweight division and the Gold Medalist in the Rio Olympics, Hasanboy Dusmatov in the President's Cup in Kazakhstan earlier this year. At the age of 22, Lalbiakkima has defeated the big names in the boxing world and has created history for the world to see and cherish.

Belonging to Siaha, a small village situated 302 kilometres away from the capital city Aizawl, this young chap has faced a lot of hardships while growing up. With an ailing father and a mother who sells fish for a living, Lalbiakkima has changed the face of his household and held the tricolour high by holding on to his boxing dreams.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Lalbiakkima opens up about his family, career, inspirations and his future.

Q. Thank you for speaking to us, sir! How have you come about your boxing journey? What has been the catalyst and your inspiration which has captured your attention towards the sport?

In 2009, there was this special incident which had occurred in my life. I went to watch Professional Boxing Tournament which is the biggest boxing tournament in Mizoram. I can assure you that something within me changed that night. I went inside the arena as a different man, and I came out as a different man.

When I came out, I was sure that boxing is my dream and I am going to fight for it. This was the only way I could change my life and help my family. As you might have heard, my mother is a fish seller, and my father is suffering from internal bleeding and asthma. I wanted to do something in my life and change my family's life. I belong to a very small village which had hindered my path in many ways, but I know that boxing will help me rise from poverty.

In 2011, I won the bronze medal in the Junior National Level Tournament which happened in Pune. Then, I went to the training camp in Sonipat, Haryana and since then, my life has changed. In 2013, I returned to Mizoram, and I got selected by the Sports Authority of India.

Q. It is the bitter truth that boxing is not a mainstream sport in India and not many parents encourage their children to join the sport. How did your parents react to it? Did they encourage you to join the sport?

It may surprise many, but my parents were very supportive of my decision. My parents didn't study much, and their qualification doesn't match the standards of big cities and towns. That's why they've spent their entire life in Siaha.

Till 10th grade, I had to juggle between studies and boxing. After that, my father had asked me to choose between them because I couldn't pay attention to both of them. I knew boxing is something which gives me the hope to live. So, I left my studies, and in 2011, I went to Aizawl to pursue my dreams. My financial condition was not stable, but my parents supported me unconditionally.

Q. How are the facilities and infrastructure in Mizoram when it comes to boxing?

The facilities and infrastructure in Mizoram are not very good. It is very basic. I left my village, and I went to Aizawl in 2011. I used to stay in a small motel as I had no relatives there. I joined the Dong Dong Boxing Club, and I worked very hard to garner the attention of mainstream coaches.

There, I met my first coach Mr. Vulthavunga who helped me with my foundation. He gave me free coaching. He helps many young people who come from small villages, and he helps them to fulfil their dreams. As I was receiving free coaching, I left no stones unturned, and I gave my 100%. Mr. Vulthavunga has received the 'Best Coach Award' in Mizoram. Comparatively, the facilities are better in Haryana.

Q. We have seen several tall boxers across the categories. Was it difficult to face them? Is your height an advantage or a disadvantage?

My height is not an issue. I have learned how to use my height as an advantage. It is easier to tackle the opponent if they are taller, at least for me. If they are shorter than me, it is an issue (laughs). On a serious note, if you work hard, everything will work your way.

Q. Which boxer do you look up to and who has been your inspiration?

Manny Pacquiao is my biggest inspiration. His life is very similar to mine. He had to suffer from extreme poverty during his childhood. But, due to his hard work and determination, he rose as one of the best boxers in the world. Whatever he is today is because of his love for the game, and I want to walk on his path. I want to become a renowned and efficient boxer like him.

In India, my favourite boxer is Little Tyson - Suranjoy Singh. I love his aggressive boxing style. As soon as he enters the ring, he is like an atom bomb, he explodes. He is short too, and he inspires me in many ways. I try to replicate his offence and defence tactics.

Q. You have been in so many bouts in this long career. Which one has been your favourite?

My favourite bout has been against Uzbek star - Hasanboy Dusmatov. He is one of the most talented and the most difficult opponents too. He was undefeated in the tournament, and I was able to beat him. That had left me ecstatic, and it had given me the confidence every boxer needs to go ahead and excel.

Beating him 4-1 was not an easy job, I had to work hard and prepare a lot for this bout. Before going to Kazakhstan, I had watched all his fights, and I prepared accordingly.

Q. How has winning silver in the Senior Nationals 2017 changed your life?

I was extremely happy. To be honest, it was a long wait. I had been trying since 2015. In 2015, I won the bronze medal in Nagpur. In 2016, I lost in the quarter-finals, and that had forced me to work harder and perform better. In Vishakhapatnam, I won the silver medal in 2017.

After I won the silver medal in 2017, I received the Best Challenger Boxer Trophy. After that, I got several opportunities, and then I represented India in the President's Cup.

Q. If not a boxer, what did you aspire to become in life?

When I was young, I used to play football. I was the striker for my school's football team. Before boxing came to my life, I wanted to become a professional football player. But, football has helped me a lot in boxing. I had a lot of stamina and endurance because of football, and that benefited me a lot in boxing.

While growing up, Ronaldo was my favourite player. Amongst the Indian players, Jeje Lalpekhlua inspires me a lot, and he is my favourite footballer.

Q. Can you talk about the lows of your career? Did it help you to reach the heights you have achieved today?

While growing up, I saw my family facing a lot of hardships. We were not stable financially, and we had to face a lot of troubles. My mother was the only breadwinner of the family, and my father was sick, our expenses were way more than our income. My family condition has inspired me a lot. That is the lowest point of my life.

Currently, my holidays are going on, and I am in my village. But, I keep practising because I want to go back stronger and healthier. My family's condition in the past and my love for the sport keeps me going, and it inspires me to work harder.

Q. Do you think boxing has received mainstream attention in India? Did you get a lot of attention after your victorious bout against Hasanboy Dustanov?

Boxing is an amazing sport, but sadly it hasn't received the attention that it deserves. After my win, I got a little attention, but not too much.

Before going to Kazakhstan my Indian ranking was #4, but after defeating Dustanov, my ranking got a hike, and I got placed on #2. I got selected for the AA Kadyrov Boxing Tournament. Due to that, I didn't get time to give interviews or meet the Governor of Mizoram. I am a boxer first, and that is my first priority. I have to work hard for my country, for the honour of the sport and also, for myself.

Q. How ecstatic were you after defeating the World No.1 who is also a gold medalist in Olympics?

I was on the top of the world. My confidence got a boost, and I thought that if I could beat the Olympic gold medalist, I have the potential to become the World Champion too. Hasanboy is a very clever and strong boxer.

Before going to Kazakhstan, I watched all his fights, and I analysed his style of boxing. After that, I trained accordingly. It takes a lot of hard work to defeat the World no.1. If luck favours me, I will qualify for international tournaments like the Olympics and Asian Games.

Q. Lastly, what’s next on your cards and can you encourage the young and budding boxers of our country with your encouraging words?

As I have said before, currently I am on leave, but it is getting over soon. On 15th and 16th December, I have to go to Patiala Training Camp. I want to participate in more international tournaments. In 2020, I want to become an Olympic champion and raise the tricolour high.

To all the young and aspiring boxers, work hard and concentrate only on boxing. There will be many hurdles and distractions on your way ahead, but learn to ignore them and love boxing. Don't get disheartened when you are not selected or when you lose because some people achieve success fast while some people achieve it at a later stage.

God has a plan for everyone. Don't use shortcuts to reach the top of the mountain because there are no shortcuts to success. If you don't take shortcuts, you can become the world champion faster. Work hard, and you'll be the best in the world.