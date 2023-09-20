India Boxing Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

Hangzhou, China, is all set to host the 19th edition of the Asian Games, and the spotlight is on India's formidable boxing contingent. Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, world champions, lead a formidable 13-member Indian boxing team poised for electrifying action.

Beyond the medals, these pugilists have their eyes on a bigger prize: securing quotas for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. The Asian Games 2023 serve as the crucial qualification platform for this global sporting event.

The excitement will be palpable as all bouts will be streamed live, allowing fans across India to witness the boxing extravaganza. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will determine the quotas for the Asian National Olympic Committees (NOCs) on October 9.

It's a fierce battle for the limited quota spots, with only one boxer per weight category per country eligible to secure a berth in Paris. India's boxing prowess is well-known on the Asian stage, having claimed one gold and a bronze at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Since its inclusion in the Asian Games in 1954, India has amassed an impressive total of 57 medals, including nine gold, showcasing their dominance in the sport. Stay tuned as India's boxing stars aim to add to this rich legacy at the Asian Games 2023.

Indian boxing team for Asian Games 2023

Men: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender Berwal (+92kg)

Women: Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg)

Asian Games 2023 Boxing: Schedule

Boxing competitions at the Asian Games are set to commence on September 24 at the Hangzhou Gymnasium and will wrap up on October 5. Medals will be up for grabs across all 13 Olympic weight categories, divided between seven for men and six for women.

Asian Games 2023: Boxing Rules

Asian Games boxing follows the regulations set by the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Male and female boxers compete in various weight classes, adhering to AIBA standards.

Matches typically consist of three rounds, with varying durations for men and women. Scoring is based on a 10-point criteria system, where the winner of each round receives ten points. Judges consider factors such as clean punches, defensive skills, footwork, and ring control when awarding points.

Where to watch Boxing at the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 boxing competitions can be streamed live through the Sony Liv website and app. Additionally, viewers can watch the live telecast of the Asian Games 2023 on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.