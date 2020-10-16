Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of European exposure trip

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus a few hours before she was set to board a flight with fellow Indian boxers for a European training and competition trip in Italy.

Lovlina Borgohain had travelled to her hometown in the state of Assam in order to visit her ailing mother before the Indian contingent's departure to Europe for the 52-day training tour. She had been tested upon her arrival back from Assam and was diagnosed as COVID-19 negative.

Days after her arrival in Delhi, she was tested again on October 15 before the team's departure to Europe. She was found COVID-19 positive and had to miss the flight.

According to the SAI SOP, she is presently under isolation and is receiving treatment under medical observation.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sanctioned a training and competition tour for 16 elite Indian boxers from October to December. The contingent will be undergoing a training camp in Assisi, Italy. Some of the boxers will also travel to France to take part in the Alexis Vastine International Boxing Tournament which is scheduled later this month.

Lovlina Borgohain is one of the boxers heading to the Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain is a two-time bronze medal winner at the AIBA World Boxing Championships and secured her quota for the Tokyo Olympics at the Asia/Oceania Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Jordan earlier this year.

She became the first woman from Assam to qualify for the Olympic Games and is also one of the few personalities from the state to have been honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

A record number of nine Indian boxers have secured their qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, with five men and four women set to hit the ring with the aim of podium finishes at the mega event scheduled for next year.