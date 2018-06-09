Indian boxer NT Lalbiakkima creates history, defeats World No 1 Hasanboy Dusmatov

The Mizoram-born boxer stunned the world no. 1 to move into the President's Cup semifinal

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 09 Jun 2018, 13:43 IST 99 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

NT Lalbiakkima (Photo: Kazakhstan Boxing Federation)

What's the story?

Indian boxer NT Lalbiakkima created history as he beat Hasanboy Dusmatov to move into the semifinal of the President's Cup. Lalbiakkima won the match by 4-1 and is now assured of a medal. This was his maiden tour for India.

In case you didn't know...

NT Lalbiakkima is an Indian boxer, hailing from Mizoram. He was exposed to boxing for the very first time in one of the local Pro fights in 2009 and adapted immediately to the sport. He got selected at the Mizoram Regional Sports Authority Center in 2011.

Lalbiakkima then moved to Navy Nagar, Mumbai after he impressed the Navy coaches when he won bronze in the 2015 senior nationals.

The heart of the matter

An elated Lalbiakkima made it known what the victory meant for him and explained the process behind his heroics.

"I have watched all his (Dusmatov)videos and its a very special win tonight," said elated Lalbiakkima from Kazakhstan. Lalbiakkima was making his maiden trip for the country, and he further added; "I used speed along with counter punches and well-judged guard to sideline the champion boxer."

"I played the 2017 Senior Nationals in Vishakhapatnam where I won a Bronze. My performance was observed by the Santiago Sir as well as SR Singh Sir and then I was called to come and join the trials for the Indian team in Patiala. And since that day, I have been working hard and only dreaming to represent India. I am thankful to God and all who have helped me in my journey so far", said the Mizoram born boxer.

What's next?

Lalbiakkima now moves on to the Semifinal of the President's Cup which is currently taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan. Another Indian boxer who has moved into the semifinal round of the 52 Kg weight category is Sachin Siwach, after he beat Thailand's Yurachai Wuttichai, 4-1.

Below is the video of the match between Lalbiakkima and Dusmatov.