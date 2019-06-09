×
Indian Boxers on exposure trips to Italy, Ireland and Incheon, Korea

Press Release
NEWS
News
5   //    09 Jun 2019, 17:58 IST

Amit Panghal in action against Italian boxer during the ongoing 7 Nationals Training and exposure camp in Belfast, Ireland.
Amit Panghal in action against Italian boxer during the ongoing 7 Nationals Training and exposure camp in Belfast, Ireland.

New Delhi, June 6: With a packed schedule coming up in July followed by the World Championships later in the year, Indian boxers are currently on a 20 days exposure tour to Italy, Ireland and Korea as part of preparations for the upcoming tournaments.

The winners of the Indian Open second edition held last month along with the top boxers of the individual weight categories are undergoing training in Belfast along with boxers from six top European nations and before that a bilateral training camp and series of friendly matches were held against the Italian team.

This series of exposure camp aims to help Indian boxers to gain valuable experience as they sparring with elite boxers from USA, Germany, Holland, Romania, Italy and host, Ireland.

India’s top male boxer and Gold Medallist at the recently concluded India Open, Amit Panghal said, “We had a stint in Italy before coming here, in Belfast. Here, in the past couple of days, we had some great opportunity to study some of the top boxers of these elite teams and take stalk individually on the areas that we need to improve upon.”

“We are closely working with the coaches and working to improve and develop our game physically and mentally, further added the elite boxer and Asian Games gold medallist.

While, another team of 35 boxers, comprising 20 men and 15 women pugilists are currently in Incheon, Korea, training alongside their national teams. With major boxing championships taking place next month in Thailand and Indonesia, these exposure opportunities will be critical for India's medal-winning opportunities.

  

Press Release
