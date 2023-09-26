Indian Boxing Asian Games 2023 Results Day 2: Deepak and Nishant advances to the next round with comfortable wins

The second day of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China has turned out to be an eventful one for the Indian boxers. Talented Indian boxer Deepak Bhoria comfortably won his opening contest on Monday, September 25th.

In the first round (of the men's 51kg weight category), Deepak was up against Muhammad Abdul of Malaysia. The remarkable Indian pugilist looked solid right from the beginning of the competition. As expected, he started his campaign at the Asian Games with a comfortable (5-0) victory over his Malaysian opponent and advanced to the round of 16.

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that at the 2023 World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Deepak claimed a bronze medal. He is, therefore, one of the biggest medal hopes for India at this year's Asian Games in the men's boxing event.

Meanwhile, another superb Indian boxer, Nishant Dev (in the men's 71kg), was up against Dipesh Lama of Nepal in the first round. The 22-year-old Indian comprehensively defeated his opponent (5-0) and made it to the next round with ease.

Expand Tweet

Nishant clinched a bronze medal at the 2023 World Boxing Championships held in Tashkent, and since then, he has been in impressive form. Hence, he is also a strong medal contender at the Asian Games 2023.

However, in the women's 66 kg competition, India's Arundhati Choudhary lost her opening bout to Yang Liu of China earlier on Monday. Arundhati is, therefore, out of contention.

More nail-biting boxing contests are still awaited. In the next few days, at the ongoing Asian Games, promising Indian pugilists like Lovlina Borgohain, Jaismine Lamboria, Shiva Thapa, Sachin Siwach, and others will start their campaign. In addition, the boxers who have already won their opening bouts (Nikhat Zareen, Preeti, Deepak Bhoria, and Nishant Dev) will aim to perform well in their respective next rounds.

Not to forget, the Asian Games 2023 also has quotas (in boxing) for the Paris Olympics 2024 at stake (for both men and women). The Indian pugilists will definitely look to secure the quota places along with the medals. They are expected to put up a great show at the continental event.