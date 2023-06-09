IOC set to ban International Boxing Association - Reports

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is all set to ban International Boxing Association (IBA) after the governing body's failure to meet a set of reforms.

IOC first suspended IBA back in 2019 due to ethical, financial, refereeing, and governance issues. IBA was not involved in the boxing events related to Tokyo Olympics.

The sport will continue to be a part of the Paris Olympics in 2024, but just like the Tokyo Olympics, IOC will take care of all things related to the sport, including the qualification.

A report from IOC explained why they did not lift the suspension. It said:

"Despite so many chances given to the IBA, including the roadmap 2021 to 2023, to address the various concerns with actual, effective evolution, the IBA failed to provide any concrete solution which would have allowed the lifting of its suspension."

The report further stated that the International Olympic Committee even recommended withdrawing IBA's recognition.

Will boxing be a part of Los Angeles Olympics in 2028?

According to a report by Reuters, IOC had also decided to include boxing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Previously, it was provisionally excluded from the mega event because of the governing body's suspension.

The decision to ban the body only needs a rubberstamping of an extraordinary IOC session, which will happen remotely on June 22. The IOC prepared a comprehensive report regarding the IBA situation on June 2. The executive board discussed and approved the same.

Russian businessman Umar Kremlev is the head of IBA since 2020. Despite repeated warnings from the Olympic body, IBA had not done enough to prepare a concrete solution.

