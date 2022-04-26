Young boxing star Akshay Siwach lauds competition field & facilities at Khelo India University Games

Young stars have been making giant strides in the ongoing Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru. One such young gun is boxer Akshay Kumar Siwach.

The pugilist from Haryana is competing in the 63.5kg weight category at the Games.

Representing OPJS University in Rajasthan, Akshay has been on a roll in the ongoing Khelo India Games. Speaking about the platform the Games offers, Akshay said it helps rising stars by pitting them against the best athletes from all over the country.

“The Khelo India University Games are like a test among the best young athletes in the country, because to qualify for this stage, the athletes have to already come through state and university level qualifying competitions beforehand,” he said on the sidelines of the Khelo India Games .

Boxer lauds infrastructure at Khelo India

The young boxer also lauded the infrastructure in place for the Games. He opined that since the facilities have been top-notch, athletes can completely concentrate on their performances alone.

“Organizing these Games is a good initiative," Akshay said. "They understand the needs of young athletes and give them a chance to make progress in their respective disciplines. I am happy with the diet that is being given to athletes who have come here. We are being given the right diet in the right amounts. Other than their training, this is the most important aspect for athletes to improve.

"The accommodation facilities are also very good, so we can focus fully on our performance in the Games and not worry about where the resources will come from," he added.

Taking inspiration from a renowned boxer

Boxing came naturally to young Akshay Siwach as he hails from a family with a rich legacy in the sport. With two uncles and an older brother who competed at the international level, Akshay believes he was destined to take up the sport from a young age.

However, the source of his inspiration comes from another renowned name.

“I idolize and try to follow Vikas Krishan Yadav, because I am also a southpaw just like him and we both come from Bhiwani," he said. "He is a great boxer, and his biggest quality is how he applies his mind in each bout. He shows that boxing is not just a physical sport, but a mental battle as well.”

