Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Manipur's Barun Singh bags Boxing U-21 gold medal

Published Jan 22, 2020

Barun Singh (left) in action during his final bout at KIYG 2020

What's the story?

Manipur's Barun Singh clinched the gold medal in the Boxing U-21 boys 46-49 kg category Jharkhand's Selay Soy (silver) while Assam's Irfan Khan and Manish Rathore of Uttar Pradesh had to settle for a bronze medal each.

The background

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games - KIYG 2020 - will be concluding on 22nd January, with the closing ceremony set to be held at the Surusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Khelo Indian Games 2020, the third instalment of the event has played host to some exciting talent this season, and with youngsters making a mark across sporting disciplines, this edition has produced some quality athletes.

The heart of the matter

Barun Singh of Manipur bagged the top honours in the light fly (46-49kg) category after defeating Selay Soy in the final bout. The young pugilist displayed great stamina and boxing skills in the summit clash to help Manipur clinch their 13th gold medal which took their overall tally to 13 gold, 18 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Barun Singh of Manipur won the gold medal in boys U-21 46-49 kg boxing at the Khelo India Youth Games. Selay Soy of Jharkhand won silver while Irfan Khan of Assam and Manish Rathore of Uttar Pradesh won bronze.#KheloIndia #KIYG2020 #KheloIndia2020 #ChaloGuwahati@KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/8gZmEAnaO1 — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, in the U-21 girls light fly (45-48 kg) category, Kalaivani of Tamil Nadu won the gold medal after defeating Assamese pugilist Priyanka Borah in the final. Haryana's Rajni Jasmer and Shobha Kohali of Uttarakhand settled for the bronze medals in the category.

Furthermore, Haryana's Akash Kumar clinched gold in the boys U-21 Bantam (58kg) weight category while Soubam Victor of Manipur ended up with a silver medal. Laishram Biiloston and Pawan Gurung won bronze medals in the category.

The other summit clashes being contested on the day are from various disciplines such as weightlifting, tennis, football, and swimming. The football event finals from the boys U-21, boys U-17, girls U-21, and girls U-17 categories are set to take place as well.

What's next?

Defending champions Maharashtra are leading the medal tally with a total of 240 medals including 75 gold medals and look set to retain the title. Haryana, with 177 medals (including 59 gold medals), and Delhi, with 114 medals (including 35 gold medals) look set to finish in second and third place respectively.