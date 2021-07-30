Li Qian: All you need to know about Pooja Rani's quarterfinal opponent

Buoyed by the success of Lovlina Borgohain, Pooja Rani will enter the ring looking to topple Li Qian at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Saturday. With China's Li Qian being one of the most accomplished boxers around, it won't be an easy affair for the Indian.

But Pooja's fearless attitude, too, has brought her a couple of medals from the Asian Championships and she will hope to bring that form in the much-awaited 75kg quarterfinal bout.

As Pooja Rani and Li Qian cross swords, here are a few things you should know about the Chinese.

#1 Li Qian is the Rio Olympic bronze medalist

Li Qian began her Rio Olympic campaign with a strong 3-0 win over Brazil's Andreia Bandera. Her run, however, came to an end in the semis at the hands of Netherlands' eventual silver medalist Nouchka Fontijn.

#2 What is Li Qian's world ranking

Li Qian is currently ranked third in 75kg in the AIBA world rankings.

#3 How many medals has Li Qian won in her career?

Having started out as a basketball player, her 5'11'' height and arm length helped her switch to boxing in 2007 on the recommendation of a coach. Since then, the 31-year-old Li Qian has represented China with distinction over the years at the most elite competitions in her sport.

Her biggest achievement, of course, remains the bronze at the Rio Olympics. But other than that, she has been equally dominant at global and continental events.

At the 2014 World Championships, the Chinese collected a silver, the color of which she went on to better in the 2018 edition.

Li Qian also has as many as three medals from the Asian Championships, two of which are gold (2017 & 2019), with the third one being a silver in 2015. At the Incheon Asian Games in 2014, the Chinese finished second best to end up with a silver medal.

#4 Li Qian's road to the quarterfinals

Li Qian

One of the favorites for the gold medal in Tokyo, Li Qian emerged a 5-0 winner over Ireland's Aoife O' Rourke in the Round of 16 to set up the showdown with Pooja Rani.

Pooja, meanwhile, herself notched up a 5-0 win over Algeria's 20-year-old Ichrak Chaib. Even though the bout appeared to be a cakewalk for the Indian, it has given her a good workout before taking on the mighty Li Qian.

When is the quarterfinal bout between Pooja Rani and Li Qian?

Pooja Rani's quarterfinal bout against China's Li Qian will take place at 7.06 pm local time or 3.36 pm IST at Kokugikan Arena on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava