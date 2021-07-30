Lovlina Borgohain bronze medal confirmed: State, education, life story, age, Instagram, height, weight, and Olympics schedule

Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India a medal in boxing at the ongoing Olympics 2021 on Friday. Borgohain outpowered world champion Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei 4-1, to book her a place in the semifinals in Tokyo. Turkey's world champion Busenaz Surmeneli awaits Borgohain in the semifinal bout.

Earlier, Borgohain sailed through Germany's Nadine Apetz in a close fight to win her first Olympic match. She defeated the German 3-2 in the round of 32 match on July 27th.

Lovlina you beauty!

Lovlina Borgohain ensures 2nd medal for #TeamIndia at Tokyo; Beats former World Champion from Taipei 4:1 to storm into Semis.

Such a proud moment folks #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/2Lhpy9OYLT — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2021

Lovelina Borgohain childhood days:

Lovlina Borgohain was born on 2 October 1997, and hails from the Golaghat district of Assam. She belonged to a humble background. Her father, being a small-scale businessman, struggled with the financial distress in the household to support his daughter's ambition. Borgohain's had two older twin sisters, Licha and Lima. Both were national level kickboxers.

Lovelina also started her career as a kickboxer and later switched to amateur boxing. The Sports Authority of India held trials at her high school, Barpathar Girls High School, where Lovlina first participated in the sport. She was noticed and selected by renowned Coach Padum Boro, and began training in 2012.

Lovelina Borgohain boxing breakthrough:

Lovlina's biggest career breakthrough was her selection in the 2018 Commonwealth Games welterweight boxing category. However, it was a controversial beginning. Lovlina was not provided with any official intimation regarding her CWG Games selection. She found out much later through the media reports.

However, Lovlina went down to the UK's Sandy Ryan in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Lovlina also clinched a silver medal at the Ulaanbaatar Cup in Mongolia in June 2018 and raked up a bronze medal at the 13th International Silesian Championship in Poland in September 2018. Lovlina was performing well overall.

She bagged a bronze medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in Vietnam in November 2017. She also won a bronze medal at the President's Cup held in Astana in June 2017.

Lovlina Borgohain's Olympic Qualification :

In March 2020, Borgohain secured the Olympic berth in the 69 kg with a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan's Maftunakhon Melieva in the 2020 Asia Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament. With this, she has become the first ever sportswoman from Assam to qualify for the Olympics.

Lovlina Borgohain's major achievements:

Asian Championships:

2017 bronze medallist - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

2021 bronze medallist - Dubai

World Championships

2018 bronze medallist - New Delhi, India

2019 bronze medallist - Ulan Ude, Russia

Lovlina Borgohain's bio:

State: Golaghat, Assam, India

Education: Barpathar Girls High School

Age: 23 (2 October 1997)

Instagram: lovlina_borgohain

Height: 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in)

Weight: 69 kg (152 lb)

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has just won her quarter-final welterweight bout and India's guaranteed another medal. Now it's a question of the colour!

And in case you've only seen the billboards in Guwahati, this is what she looks like. pic.twitter.com/1iZVM1O77G — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 30, 2021

Lovlina Borgohain's semifinal match details:

Lovlina Borgohain will be in action in a semi-fanal bout against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli on August 4, Wednesday.

Timings - 11am (IST)

Edited by Diptanil Roy