Lovlina Borgohain at Olympics 2021 today (4 August): Boxing semifinal preview, category, schedule, when and where to watch (IST)

All of India will be waiting with bated breath as Lovlina Borgohain enters the ring against Turkey's Surmeneli Busenaz in the 69kg semifinal bout at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Wednesday, August 4.

India has so far collected two medals from the ongoing Games. While Mirabai Chanu brought home a silver medal in weightlifting, shuttle queen PV Sindhu added a bronze medal to India's tally.

However, India's long wait for a gold medal continues, and fans will be hoping Assam's 23-year-old Lovlina Borgohain is successful in delivering the yellow metal.

But her job won't be easy. Standing between Borgohain and a place in the final of 69kg is the reigning world champion Surmeneli Busenaz. The 23-year-old, also a bronze medalist at the 2019 European Championships, has stormed through the draw at the Olympics to reach the last four.

With commanding 5-0 wins over Ukraine's Anna Lysenko and Poland's Karolina Koszewska, the Turkish pugilist has made it clear that she wants nothing but gold.

Lovlina Borgohain will thus have her hands full as she looks to upset the title favorite. She will need more than just tactics to topple the top seed.

So far, Borgohain has shown remarkable composure in her debut Olympics. The two-time World Championships bronze medalist was the underdog against the 2018 world champion Chen Nien-chin in the quarterfinals.

But the spunk and fearless attitude that she displayed against the Chinese Taipei pugilist on her way to clinching a famous 4-1 win was laudable.

Borgohain needs to replicate that gutsy performance against Busenaz. No Indian has so far managed to enter the final in any boxing category at the Olympics.

History beckons Lovlina Borgohain, and that just might be enough of a motivation for the Assamese to go out there and etch her name in the record books.

Lovlina Borgohain category

Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the 69kg category.

Lovlina Borgohain schedule

Lovlina Borgohain's semifinal bout against Turkey's Surmeneli Busenaz is scheduled for 2.30 pm local time, or 11.00 am IST at the Kokugikan Arena on Wednesday, August 4.

Where to watch

Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan will bring Olympics 2021 live for Indian fans.

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD.

Live streaming: Sony Liv

