Mary Kom and Manish Kaushik at Olympics 2021 today (25 July): Boxing preview, category, schedule, when and where to watch (IST)

All eyes will be on India's boxing queen Mary Kom as she starts her quest for her second Olympic medal on Sunday in Tokyo. The London Olympic bronze medalist faces Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in her opening bout in 51 kg.

Also on Sunday's schedule is World Championships bronze medalist Manish Kaushik, who is making his Olympic debut. The 25-year-old will kickstart his challenge against Great Britain's Luke McCormack in 63 kg.

After Vikas Krishan's heartbreaking loss on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics, the onus will be on Mary Kom and Manish Kaushik to bring a smile back to the faces of Indian fans.

For six-time world champion Mary Kom, age has just been a number. She might be 38 but her hunger for success and desire to excel remain second to none.

The Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony flag-bearer hasn't shied away from fighting it out with far younger opponents. Age has self-admittedly robbed her of her speed but she has worked on building muscle strength in order to deliver the punches. Mary's efforts have rewarded her with a bronze medal at each of the 2019 World Championships, 2020 Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers, 2021 Boxam International as well as a silver at this year's Asian Championships.

The boxing legend will hope to bring that form as she begins her Olympic journey for the first time since 2012.

Manish Kaushik (extreme left)

Meanwhile, Manish Kaushik has cemented his place as one of India's top male boxers in the lightweight division. The Bhiwani pugilist has proved to be highly consistent in the last couple of years and is going into his maiden Olympics with a lot of confidence.

Kaushik captured the silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and hasn't looked back since. He went on to add a bronze medal from the 2019 World Championships and a gold medal from the Boxam International at the start of this year.

Having recovered from a bicep injury last year, Kaushik is raring to go. He has worked hard on his stamina and will hope to see the results in Tokyo.

Mary Kom & Manish Kaushik categories

The 38-year-old Mary Kom will begin her hunt for her second Olympic medal in the 51kg category. Manish Kaushik, meanwhile, will contest in the 63kg category.

Mary Kom & Manish Kaushik schedule

Mary Kom's Round of 32 bout against Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia is scheduled for 5.00 pm local time or 1.30 pm IST at Kokugikan Arena on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Manish Kaushik's Round of 32 bout against Great Britain's Luke McCormack will take place at 6.36 pm local time or 3.06 pm IST on the same day.

When and where to watch

Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan will bring the Olympics 2021 live for Indian fans.

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

Also read: Olympics 2021: 3 takeaways from Vikas Krishan's preliminary round loss in boxing

Edited by SANJAY K K