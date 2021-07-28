Mary Kom and Satish Kumar at Olympics 2021 today (29 July): Boxing preview, category, schedule, when and where to watch (IST)

Indian boxing queen Mary Kom will aim to take a step closer to her second Olympic medal when she meets Colombia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria in the Round of 16 in the 51kg weight category at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Thursday, July 29.

2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Satish Kumar is also on schedule for the same day. The super heavyweight boxer faces Jamaica's Ricardo Brown for a place in the quarterfinals of +91kg category.

London Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom started her campaign on Monday with a commanding 4-1 win over Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia. The 38-year-old made a slow start and won the first couple of rounds by split decisions before going all out in the final round.

Now it's a step up in the challenge for the six-time world champion. She faces 32-year-old Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, who has a bronze medal from the Rio Olympics. Valencia Victoria also won the gold medal at the Pan American Games in 2019. The Colombian will be starting her Tokyo Olympics journey after having received a bye in the first round.

Having won her opening round, Mary Kom will look to take the momentum and get a win over Valencia Victoria, although it could be a tough battle.

Satish Kumar, meanwhile, created history last year as the first Indian boxer to qualify for the Olympics in the super heavyweight category. He will take on Ricardo Brown, the first boxer to represent Jamaica at the Olympics since the Atlanta Games in 1996.

Brown qualified for the Games after claiming bronze at the 2019 Pan-American Games. He will hope to make an impression against the highly experienced Satish Kumar, who has bronze medals from the Asian Games and the Asian Championships on his resume.

Mary Kom & Satish Kumar categories

The 38-year-old Mary Kom will compete in the 51kg category. Satish Kumar, meanwhile, will contest in the super heavyweight (+91kg) category.

Mary Kom & Satish Kumar schedule

Mary Kom's Round of 16 bout against Colombia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria is scheduled for 7.06 pm local time or 3.36 pm IST at Kokugikan Arena on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Satish Kumar's Round of 16 bout against Jamaica's Ricardo Brown will take place at 12.18 pm local time or 8.48 am IST on the same day.

When and where to watch

Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan will bring Olympics 2021 live for Indian fans.

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

