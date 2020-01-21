Meena Kumari wins silver as Indian boxers clinch 6 medals at Nation's Cup

Press Release

Jan 21, 2020

Meena Kumari (L, in red) won the silver medal

Cologne World Cup gold medallist, M Meena Kumari along with 3 other Indian pugilists recorded silver medal wins at the 9th Nations Cup Boxing Tournament for Women in Sombor, Serbia. India had an impressive run with six medals – 4 silver and 2 bronze from the championship.

While Asian medallist, Meena kumari (54kg) lost her final bout to Italy’s Giordana Sorrentino 0-5, Haryana’s Ritu Grewal (51kg) also lost her final bout in a unanimous verdict against China’s Yan Cai.

Another Haryana pugilist, Monika put on a tough fight before going down 1-4 against Russia’s Luliia Chumgalakova in the 48kg finals.

In India’s last bout of the day, India Open gold medallist, Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) faced Morocco’s Khadija Mardi. The reigning national champion landed a few punches before going down 1-4 in a split verdict.

Earlier two Indian pugilists settled for bronze after their semi final losses. While Basumatary (64kg) lost against Croatian Sara Kos, Pavitra fought hard against Italy's Rebecca Nicoli but lost 2-3 in the 60 kg category.