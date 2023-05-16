Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: How did Indian boxers fare at the tournament?

The 2023 IBA World Boxing Championship was the most successful edition for Indian boxers. The Indian contingent that participated in the tournament included athletes from the likes of Shiva Thapa to Mohammad Hussamuddin and many more.

India’s premier boxers were on fire in this event and were able to successfully grab three bronze medals. Although there were some upsets too but generally it all went well for the Indian contingent.

The boxers who took part in the World Boxing Championship for India made it their best edition so far in history. This is how all of them fared in the event.

#1 Govind Kumar Sahani

Govind Kumar displayed a brilliant and disciplined performance in the tournament. He bowed out of the tournament in the pre-quarters against Sakhil Alakhverdovi and was deprived of the opportunity to grab a medal for India. Despite that, he showed grit and determination in his bouts.

Results:

Round of 32 - Govind Kumar 5-0 Mehron Shafiev

Round of 16 - Govind Kumar 0-5 Sakhil Alakhverdov

#2 Deepak Bhoria

Deepak in action during his quarter-final bout on Wednesday

One of the standout performers in the tournament, Deepak Bhoria clinched a bronze medal for India at IBA World Boxing Championship. He was knocked out of the tournament in the Semi-finals by French Bilal Bennama.

Results:

Round of 64 - Deepak Bhoria 5-0 Luis Delgado

Round of 32 - Deepak Bhoria 5-0 Saken Bibossinov

Round of 16 - Deepak Bhoria 5-0 Zhang Jiamao

Quarter-Finals - Deepak Bhoria 5-0 Nurzhigit Diushebaev

Semi-Finals - Deepak Bhoria 3-4 Bilal Bennama

#3 Mohammad Hussamuddin

Mohammad Hussamuddin in action after winning his quarter-final bout on Wednesday

Hussamuddin was a force to be reckoned with in the 2023 World Boxing Championship. He brought back a bronze medal after a disappointing end to his journey. He forfeited in the semi-finals of the event to settle for bronze.

Results:

Round of 64 - Mohammad Hussamuddin 5-0 Amzolele Dyeyi

Round of 32 - Mohammad Hussamuddin 5-0 Lyu Ping

Round of 16 - Mohammad Hussamuddin 5-0 Eduard Savvin

Quarter-Finals - Mohammad Hussamuddin 4-3 Javier Ibanez

Semi-Finals - Mohammad Hussamuddin w/o Saidal Horta

#4 Nishant Dev

Nishant Dev in action during his quarter-final bout on Wednesday

Nishant is also one of the medal-bearers for India in the 2023 World Boxing Championship. He was knocked out of the tournament by Aslanbek Shymbergenov securing a bronze for India. Indeed the last player this year to do so.

Results:

Round of 64 - Nishant Dev 5-0 Chan Kam Tong

Round of 32 - Nishant Dev 5-0 Lee Sangmin

Round of 16 - Nishant Dev 5-0 Nidal Foqahaa

Quarter-Finals - Nishant Dev 5-0 Jorge Cuellar

Semi-Finals - Nishant Dev 2-5 Aslanbek Shymbergenov

#5 Narendar Berwal

The boxer for India in the super-heavyweight category couldn’t improvise in the event for so long and was knocked out of the pre-quarterfinals. He started his tournament in the Round of 32 fight and was not able to maintain his composure for too long.

Results:

Round of 32 - Narendar Berwal 4-1 Muhammed Abroridinov

Round of 16 - Narendar Berwal 0-5 Fernando Arzola

#6 Naveen Kumar

Naveen’s journey in the World Boxing Championship was cut short in the Pre-quarters by Enmanuel Reyes of Spain. He could only advance to the Round of 16 but no further in this year’s edition.

Results:

Round of 32 - Naveen Kumar 5-0 Jeong Jae-min

Round of 16 - Naveen Kumar 0-5 Enmanuel Reyes

#7 Harsh Choudhary

Harsh Choudhary was unlucky enough to not advance in the tournament and bowed out of it in the first round of the event. He was defeated in the Round of 32 of the World Boxing Championship 2023.

Results:

Round of 32 - Harsh Choudhary 0-5 Billy McAllister

#8 Ashish Choudhary

Ashish Kumar Choudhary also couldn’t advance to the pre-quarters and was knocked out of the tournament. He fought Meysam Gheshlaghi and Arlen Lopez in two consecutive rounds.

Results:

Round of 64 - Ashish Choudhary 4-1 Meysam Gheshlaghi

Round of 32 - Ashish Choudhary 2-5 Arlen Lopez

#9 Shiva Thapa

The most anticipated boxer could last only one round at the championship. He was defeated by Yuri Reis in the Round of 32 match. He could not improvise on this opportunity and was knocked out of the tournament.

Results:

Round of 32 - Shiva Thapa 3-4 Yuri Reis

#10 Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh also couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity and was defeated by Mujibillo Tursonov. It was a balanced fight from both sides, but Singh was no match for the brilliance of Mujibillo.

Results:

Round of 64 - Varinder Singh 0-5 Mujibillo Tursonov

