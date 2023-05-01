Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Indian boxers in action at the tournament

The 2023 Men’s World Boxing Championship will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Indian contingent is expected to make a strong mark with their performances at the tournament. The team has already participated in the 12-day multinational training camp in Tashkent, which will help them.

The Indian team at the IBA World Boxing Championship have made their intentions clear about winning big this year. The team also consists of experienced campaigners and young guns, which gives the whole squad a lot of confidence.

India returned with only one medal in the 2021 edition of the World Boxing Championship.

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: India’s Full Squad for the event

The Indian Contingent consists of:

Govind Sahani (48kg) Deepak Bhoria (51kg) Sachin Siwach (54kg) Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) Varinder Singh (60kg) Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) Akash Sangwan (67kg) Nishant Dev (71kg) Sumit Kundu (75kg) Ashish Chaudhary (80kg) Harsh Choudhary (86kg) Naveen Kumar (92kg) Narender Berwal (92+kg)

Almost five of these players are in fresh blood and ready to take on this new challenge. They include Sumit Kundu, Harsh Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Nishant Dev and Akash Sangwan.

These players have also achieved a lot nationally, and even internationally and it’s about time they proved themselves on the biggest stage.

The biggest absence in this squad will be none other than Amit Panghal, who couldn’t pass the selection criteria this year. The players were evaluated over a 12-day camp and Amit simply couldn’t make the cut for the team for the World Boxing Championship 2023.

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Players to watch out for

Shiva Thapa

Shiva Thapa, a veteran of Indian boxing, has competed in multiple international tournaments and is a six-time Asian Championship medallist. His experience and skill make him a strong contender for the World Championships, and fans are hoping he can bring home a medal for India.

Deepak Bhoria

All the Indian eyes will be on this man. Deepak Bhoria, another experienced fighter, is known for his hard-hitting style and aggressive approach. He has won several medals in international tournaments and is expected to put up a good fight at the World Championships.

Bhoria was notably the 2019 Asian Championship silver medallist.

Mohammed Hassamuddin

In the absence of Amit Panghal, Mohammed Hassamudin is viewed as the player to fill his shoes. Hassamudin was previously a bronze medallist in the Asian Championship and achieved the same feat at the Commonwealth Games as well.

Shiva Thapa will play a crucial role in the Indian team. All of these players have represented India in a number of tournaments and have a huge amount of experience. They will surely have a chance to surprise everyone, given their abilities. Fans will be excited to see these players winning big for their country.

The Indian team looks strong. With their grit and determination, they will be backed to perform in a disciplined and organized way in this tournament. There will surely be thrilling fights.

Although India have not really fired in the previous major tournaments, many have hopes that it could be different this time around.

Poll : 0 votes