Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Preview, schedule, and Where to Watch

One of the most anticipated events of 2023 is knocking on the door, IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship 2023 is here. The 2023 edition of the event will feature some of the best boxers from around the world.

Players will compete in 13 categories of the championship. The event will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 30th to May 14th, with athletes taking part from all five continents globally.

Here are the categories in which athletes will be competing:

Minimum Weight Flyweight Bantamweight Lightweight Light welterweight Welterweight Light middleweight Middleweight Light heavyweight Cruiserweight Heavyweight Super heavyweight

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Tournament Preview

In the last edition of the World Boxing Championship, Cuba topped the medal table by grabbing three gold medals and two bronze. Kazakhstan was in second place with the same number. The US bagged third place in the table.

Many of the top performers of the event have boycotted it this year due to Russian participation. Hence, this will have a huge impact on who will top the charts this year in Tashkent. Kazakhstan once again looks solid this year to dominate the opposition, but there is a strong chance of surprises too.

Although the last year’s event was bound to take place in New Delhi, it was due to indifferences between the IBA and the Boxing Federation of India over hosting fees. But India recently hosted a women's version of the tournament, which was a huge success.

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Schedule of the event

The Men’s World Boxing Championship 2023 is scheduled from 30th April to 14th May. The first 10 days will be dedicated to the pre-preliminary round where the boxers will fight off for the next IBA World Boxing Championship round. The semi-finals round will commence on the 12th of May while the Finals are scheduled for the 13th and 14th of May.

1-10 May - Preliminary Round

12 May - Semi-Finals

13-14 May- Championship game

The tournament will have the highest prize money ever, with the first place receiving $200,000. The second place will bag around $100,000 and $50,000 for the third. With no direct qualification for Paris 2024, this event has been an eye-catcher.

With many talented boxers lined up for this World Boxing Championship 2023, it will surely give a thrilling experience to the viewers. Kazakhstan has been a force to be reckoned with in IBA tournaments. India and Russia have risen above many strong contenders to mark their presence.

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Where to watch

You can watch the IBA Men’s World Championship 2023 on the SonyLiv App. Several online platforms will also be covering the tournament indirectly. It will also reportedly air on the IBA YouTube channel.

