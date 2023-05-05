Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Results at the end of Day 4

An amazing day for India at IBA World Boxing Championship 2023, as the entire line-up had amazing outings. As the fans had anticipated and thought, the Indian team capitalised on yesterday’s comprehensive win.

They were successful in all the bouts scheduled for today. A line-up that consisted of Govind Sahani, Deepak Kumar, Narendra Berwal, and Shiva Thapa. managed to pull off some exciting wins for India.

Govind Sahani was up against Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan in the 48kg category of the World Boxing Championship. Sahani has been in red-hot form, for a considerable amount of time now. It was that time of the year again when we saw Govind taking his opponent apart and carrying on with his form. He won the match by a strong lead of 5-0.

Another one of India's premier fighters, Narender Berwal, who was contesting for India in 92 kg category, shared the ring with Tajikistan's Muhammad Abroridinov. What a fight this one was! Thrilling encounter which went till the last minutes of the game. Interestingly, 2022 Asian Games bronze medalists were up against each other.

Indian boxer Narendar in action

Narendar was swift in throwing his punches, while defending himself elegantly and reflexively at the same time. Even being so close to his opponent, he dodged Muhammad's punches so efficiently, which gave him a lead in the game. The score of his win was 4-1.

In a fight of nerves, the Indian Pugilist continued to prove his dominance as the game went on. Although he was facing a tough opponent,he continued to be on the front foot for next rounds and eventually won the game for India. He will be having Fernando Arzola, 2022 World Youth championship bronze medalist, in the ring against him.

Next up was Deepak Kumar, who continued his proficiency. He was up against Luis Delgado of Ecuador, but it was just as dominating a match as it was for any other Indian fighter today. He knocked out his opponent by winning emphatically through unanimous decision.

He was technically sound against his opponent in this game. This proves how agile and determined he was to win this game. But the Indian fans were much disappointed after the exit of Shiva Thapa. He was the pugilist whom the fans never would've thought to be defeated in this year's World Boxing Championship.

Thapa was up against Dos Reis Yuri of Brazil, and went neck to neck for a thrilling fight. He showed a never giving up attitude throughout the match and still was defeated due to an after bout review, by a score of 3-4.

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 4 Results (Indians Only)

Govind with India's coaching team after his victory

Govind Sahani vs Mehron Shafiev

Category: 48 Kg

Result: Govind 5-0 Shafiev

Narendar Berwal vs Muhammad Abroridinov

Category: 92kg

Result: Narendar 4-1 Muhammad

Shiva Thapa vs Dos Reis Yuri

Category: 63.5 kg

Result: Shiva 3-4 Dos Reis

Deepak Kumar vs Luis Delgado

Category: 51 Kg

Results: Deepak 5-0 Luis

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 5 Fixtures (India Only)

These bouts are scheduled for Indian boxers on day 5:

Category: 57 Kg - Muhammad Hussmauddin (India) vs Lyu Ping (China)

Category: 80kg - Ashish Choudhary (India) vs Arlen Lopez (Cuba)

Category: 92 kg - Naveen (India) vs Jeon Jae-Min (South Korea)

