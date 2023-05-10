Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Results at the end of Day 9

Four Indians, Deepak Bhoria, Akash Sangwan, Nishant Dev and Sachin Siwach, were in action on day 9 of the IBC World Boxing Championship 2023.

Deepak Bhoria was up against Zhang Jiamao of China in a Round-of-16 fight in the 51kg category. Sachin Siwach was up against Sabyrkhan Makhmud of Kazakhstan in a Round-of-16 bout in the 54 kg.

Akash Sangwan squared off against Daulat Bekbaouv of Kazakhstan in a Round-of-16 bout in the 67kg category.

Nishant Dev tested his might against Foqahha Nidal in a Round-of-16 fight in the 71kg category.

Deepak Bhoria stunned everyone once again with his performance in World Boxing Championship 2023 and overran his Chinese opponent. Zhang Jiamao didn't stand a chance against the brilliant Indian pugilist.

Deepak moved briskly, dodging Zhang’s punches. Eventually, knocking Jiamao out of the competition. He provided India with a thumping winning of 5-0 against China.

Sachin Siwach was up next against Kazakhstan’s Sabyrkhan Makhmud, who had been brilliant in his previous fights and proved too god for the Indian on the day.

Although Sachin fought hard against a strong opponent, he just wasn’t good enough for him. Sachin was beaten by a thumping unanimous decision of 5-0.

Nishant Dev outclassed Nidal in the very first round of the bout. Using his height as an advantage, Nidal pushed Dev into the corner, but the Indian pugilist made a great comeback. He thumped Foqahaa with a combination of punches and eventually won the fight by an RSC in the first Round.

Akash Sangwan went down fighting Daulat Bekbaouv in the Round of 16. He was derailed by a masterclass from Daulat and was defeated by a unanimous decision of 5-0.

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 9 Results (Indians Only)

Round of 16 Deepak Bhoria (India) vs Zhang Jiamao (China)

Category: 51 Kg

Result: Deepak Bhoria (India) 5-0 Zhang Jiamao (China)

Round of 16: Sachin Siwach (India) vs Sabyrkhan Makhmud (Kazakhstan)

Category: 54 Kg

Result: Sachin Siwach (India) 0-5 Sabyrkhan Makhmud (Kazakhstan)

Round of 16: Nishant Dev (India) vs Nidal Foqahaa (Palestine)

Category: 71 Kg

Result: Nishant Dev (India) 5-0 Nidal Foqahaa (Palestine)

Round of 16: Akash Sangwan (India) vs Daulat Bekbaouv (Kazakhstan)

Category: 67 Kg

Result: Akash Sangwan (India) 0-5 Daulat Bekbaouv (Kazakhstan)

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 10 Fixtures (India Only)

Quarter-Finals

Category: 54-57kg Feather Weight - Javier Ibanez Diaz (Bulgaria) vs Mohammed Hussamuddin (India)

Category: 48-51kg Fly Weight - Deepak Kumar (India) vs Diushebaev Nurzhigit (Kyrgyzstan).

Category: 67-71kg Light Middle Weight - Nishant Dev (India) vs Jorge Cuellar Terry (Cuba).

Poll : 0 votes