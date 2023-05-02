Men's World Boxing Championships 2023: 3 Indian boxers who can win a medal

With the World Boxing Championship now underway in Tashkent, let’s deep dive into the Indian contingent participating in the tournament. Indian fighters participating in this year’s event are experienced and have great potential to win big this time. As a team, India have a great chance of winning this championship and would love to capitalize on this opportunity.

All these boxers are indeed talented, but they will be facing stiff competition in their respective categories. But are there worthy contestants to win those medals for India?

Let’s filter out three of the best 13, who have a decent chance and killer stats to achieve this feat.

Shiva Thapa: The Experienced Campaigner

Shiva Thapa (Image Courtesy: Olympics)

Not many boxers will be on the circuit so long as Shiva is there for India. A veteran and genius of his own range, Thapa is a master of his own class. He has an incredible range of punches and combinations that can neutralize any of his opponents.

Being an experienced campaigner, Thapa has won many medals, be it at the international or national level. He has represented India at the Olympic Games twice. Not only this, he has taken part in all the major multi-national tournaments. These include Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games.

Not to mention all the domestic and national success to his name, Thapa has won several medals across all of these tournaments. Without any hesitation, Shiva Thapa will be the biggest hope for India at this year’s World Boxing Championship.

Mohammad Hussamuddin: Elegant Fighter

One of the brightest prospects of the Indian Boxing Regime, Mohammad Hussamuddin became a sensation at a young age when his potential was spotted in 2011. He turned out to be one of the best things the Indian Boxing Federation invested in. He has become an experienced campaigner and has won multiple medals at all major boxing events.

His honors included medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and many other Boxing Championships. Hussamuddin is a technically sound boxer with a wide range of punches and elegant footwork. With these abilities, he can trouble anyone against him.

He cannot be ruled out of the medal race for India at the World Boxing Championship. Only time will tell if he will be able to go all the way to a medal for Indian Boxing.

Deepak Kumar: The Power Puncher

Deepak Kumar is one of the most exciting boxers in the Indian Boxing Circuit. While on his way up in the sky, he suffered a major career-defining blow to his right hand.

But despite that setback, Deepak carried on and with consistent behavior, he again announced himself on the big stage. He defeated world champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan and before that, neutralized the Rio Olympic gold medallist.

Since then, he has been a force to be reckoned with. He will be one of the biggest prospects and part of the hopes for a medal in the World Boxing Championship 2023 for India.

These three boxers will be worth watching out for in India this year, and fans will be hoping for a medal from at least one of them.

