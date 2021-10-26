×
Create
Notifications

Men’s World Boxing Championships Day 2: Focus on Shiva Thapa and Deepak after India get off to flying start

Shiva Thapa will begin his campaign on Tuesday.
Shiva Thapa will begin his campaign on Tuesday.
Rishabh Chauhan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Oct 26, 2021 12:07 PM IST
News

The focus now shifts to India’s seasoned boxer Shiva Thapa as he begins his world boxing championships campaign on Day 2. Four Indians, including Thapa, will be in action in Belgrade, Serbia, after Rohit Mor and Akash Sangwan gave India a flying start on the opening day of the competition.

While Thapa (63.5kg), bronze medal winner of the 2015 edition, will take on Kenya’s Victor Nyadera, Narender (+92kg) will fight against Poland’s Oskar Safaryan. Sumit (75kg) will go up against Damon O’Neill of Jamaica.

Deepak Bhoria (51kg), on the other hand, will have a tough challenge in his opening bout against two-time Asian champion Azat Usenaliev of Kyrgyzstan at the world boxing championships.

𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗘 𝗚𝗢 💪🏻Some 🔥 bouts on the cards on day 2 where 4️⃣ of our puglists will be in action at the #MensWorldChampionships in Belgrade 😍Checkout today's schedule ⤵️📺 @SonyLIV#aibawchs2021
#boxing https://t.co/sN9N08JPly

In-form Deepak had turned heads earlier this year when he defeated Uzbekistan’s Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov at the Strandja Memorial Tournament.

Meanwhile, reigning Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) and Sachin Kumar (80kg) have been awarded first-round byes in their respective weight categories.

Govind Kumar Sahani (48kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sumit (75kg) and Lakshya Chahar (86kg) are the other boxers who will be in action at the men’s world boxing championships.

India off to great start in men’s world boxing championships

Making his debut at the big-ticket event, Rohit set the tone for India’s campaign after he defeated Olympian jean Caicedo 5-0 in the 57kg bout on Monday. The 20-year-old Indian took advantage of his height and reach to land some well-timed heavy blows against the Ecuadorian pugilist.

𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐒 📸#RohitMor & @BoxAkash gave team India 🇮🇳 a perfect start at the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championship 2021 🔥💪 Enjoy the glimpses from day 1 of the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2021👇#MensWorldChampionships
#aibawchs2021
#boxing https://t.co/b3YHtd7EdF

Later in the night, Akash extended the winning momentum after producing a dominant show against Adem Fukran of Turkey in the 67kg bout. He won 5-0.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

In the round-of-32, Rohit will take on Alen Rahimic of Bosnia and Herzegovina while Akash will be up against German boxer Daniel Krotter on Thursday.

The gold medallists of each category will receive $100,000 while silver and bronze medallists will be given $50,000 and $25,000 respectively. The winners will also get beautifully designed medals, made of solid gold and silver respectively, and belts at the world boxing championships.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी