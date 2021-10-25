Men’s World Boxing Championships: Preview, full squad, live streaming details and event timings

A new-look Indian squad is all set for a challenging AIBA men’s world boxing championship scheduled to be held in Belgrade, Serbia starting Monday (today).

The Indian team sans world no.1 Amit Panghal is led by Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg). He will begin his campaign against Kenyan boxer NYADERA Victor Odhiambo.

Manish Kaushik, who won bronze at the 2019 World Boxing Championships, has also skipped this year’s event as he continues to recover from an underwhelming Olympic campaign.

In addition to Thapa, Asian medal winners Deepak Kumar (51kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) form the experienced core of the new-look squad.

Asian champion Sanjeet received a bye in his opening bout and will now face Andrei Stotksii in round of 16.

Deepak, on the other hand, will face the reigning Asian champion Azat Usenaliec of Kazakhstan.

Of these, Shiva is the only one with prior experience of competing in the world event, having claimed bronze in the 2015 edition.

The remaining 10 in the squad are newly-crowned national champions, eager to make a mark, which might just be crucial to make up for the lack of experience.

The World Boxing Championship will feature the revamped weight categories that the International Boxing Association (AIBA) announced earlier this year.

The revised weight divisions for men, after being increased from 10 to 13, are 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63.5kg, 67kg, 71kg, 75kg, 80kg, 86kg, 92kg, and +92kg.

India’s Men’s World Boxing Championships squad

Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Kumar (51kg), Akash (54kg), Rohit Mor (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Akash (67kg), Nishant Dev(71kg), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), Lakshya (86kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Narender (+92kg)

Men’s World Boxing Championships Live Streaming and event details

Live Streaming: Men’s World Boxing World Championships live will be available on Eurosport. The live streaming of the event will be on Sony LIV.

Event details: https://www.aiba.org/blog/aiba-mens-world-boxing-championships-official-draw-results/

