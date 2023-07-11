5th Junior Boys Boxing Championships: Haryana boxers shine on Day 2

On day two of the fifth Junior Boys National Boxing Championships in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, the young pugilists from Haryana displayed remarkable skill and determination. The standout performances came from Sikander and Yogesh Dhanda, who both secured resounding 5-0 victories, while Vansh battled hard to emerge victorious with a close 3-2 win.

Sikander, competing in the 48 kg category, started the day off on a high note as he faced off against Harshit Gahlot from Delhi. Right from the outset, Sikander established his dominance with a flurry of powerful punches that left Harshit struggling to find a response.

Sikander's precision and control were evident as he effortlessly secured an easy unanimous victory, leaving his opponent with no answers.

In a similar fashion, Yogesh, competing in the 57-kg category, displayed a remarkable combination of power and finesse in his bout against Akash V from Karnataka.

From the opening bell, Yogesh unleashed a barrage of punches, showcasing his technical skills and tactical brilliance. With relentless determination, he overwhelmed his opponent, ultimately securing a convincing 5-0 win and progressing to the next round.

In contrast to the previous bouts, Vansh, competing in the 50 kg category, found himself engaged in a grueling battle against Manish Gurjar from Rajasthan. Both boxers entered the ring with an aggressive mindset, unleashing a flurry of blows on each other.

The intensity of the contest was evident as they traded punches, displaying their resilience and tenacity. As the match progressed, Vansh managed to seize control and emerged victorious with a hard-fought 3-2 scoreline, solidifying his place in the next round.

Punjab's Ishwinder Singh & Sahil Jethi dominate Chandigarh's Manteg Singh & Bengal’s Soyam Malick

In the 48 kg category, Divash Katare of SSCB showcased his exceptional skills and dominated his bout against Anjin Anu Thomas of Kerala. Right from the beginning, Divash displayed superior technique and control, leaving no room for his opponent to counterattack.

Such was Divash's dominance that the referee had no choice but to stop the contest (RSC) in the first round itself, declaring him the clear winner. This victory highlights Divash's prowess in the ring and solidifies his position as a formidable force in the 48 kg category.

Ishwinder Singh, weighing 66 kg, and Sahil Jethi, weighing 48 kg, showcased their boxing prowess in impressive fashion. Both boxers from Punjab delivered dominant performances, securing identical 5-0 victories over their opponents. Ishwinder outclassed Manteg Singh from Chandigarh, while Sahil triumphed over Soyam Malick from Bengal.

