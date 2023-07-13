5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships: 10 Services Sports Control Board boxers storm into semi-finals

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) boxers dominate once again at the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships on Thursday at the Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

10 young boxers from SSCB have qualified for the semi-final of the prestigious event.

Divash Katare of SSCB had an outstanding outing against Gagandeep of Punjab. He won the 50 kg category match by 5-0. However, the semi-final clash could be a tricky one for the youngster, as he will take on the local favourite Loma Riang in the semi-final.

Devang's excellent run in the tournament continues, as the young boxer got the better of Sikkim's Hari Sundas with a 5-0 win in the 54 kg category for his consecutive 5-0 victory in the Championships.

The other semi-finalists from SSCB include- Hardik Pawar (80kg), Hemant Sangwan (80+kg), Mahesh (48 kg), Prashant (66kg), M Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Sahil Baord (52kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg), Sahil (75kg).

Notably, Sahil Baord, M Kabiraj Singh, Hemant Sangwan, Rahul Kundu and Hardik Panwar emerged victorious with a referee stopping the contest (RSC) to advance to the Quarter Final earlier in the championship.

Six Haryana boxers advance to Semi-final

Haryana Boxers also dominated the day, as six of them qualified for the semi-finals.

Yogesh Dhanda was the stand-out performer from Haryana on Thursday. The young boxer dismissed J Ebinezer Sam of Tamil Nadu with an easy 5-0 win. The Tamil Nadu boxer had no answers for Yogesh Dhanda's attack today. Hemanth Jagan Kumar Pappu of Andhra Pradesh, who is having a dream run in the Championships, will cross the path with Yogesh Dhanda in the Semi-final.

Sikander proved too good for Tamil Nadu's M Manikanda Vishal in the Quarter-final to reach the final four in the 48kg category.

Aman Dass (63 kg), Chirag Sharma (80 kg) and Lokesh (75 kg) from Haryana will also be in action in the semi-final.

Chandigarh's Nikhil Nandal and Arman also continued to impress in the Championships.

Nikhil Nandal (50kg), who had a convincing 5-0 win in the previous round, had to fight hard in the Quarterfinal against Anurag Bhartiya of Uttar Pradesh. Eventually, Nikhil won the match by 3-2.

Arman won his second consecutive match by RSC verdict. In the previous round, he defeated Nagaland's Bishal Singh, and edged past Manipur’s Kh Jhonson in the Quarterfinal.

