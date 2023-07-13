5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships: 12 SSCB boxers advance into quarter-finals

The 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships witnessed an array of incredible performances from the pool of determined players. The 12 talented boxers, representing the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) advanced into the quarter-finals in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The day kick-started with a thrilling match in the 46kg category. Aakash Badhwar of SSCB portrayed his brilliance once again. He managed to secure a resounding triumph over his opponent Rishi Singh. Singh, hailing from Manipur, could not depict his skills as he faced a 0-5 defeat to Badhwar.

In the 66kg category, SSCB's Prashant also shone with dominant game play. He exhibited remarkable skills to clutch a unanimous decision win against Ronit Tokas, who was representing Delhi.

On the other hand, Jasandeep, while battling in the 57kg category, was engaged in a fierce battle against Chhattisgarh's Ansh Kumar Yadav. Notably, Jasandeep won by a scoreline of 4-1 over Chattisgarh's sensation.

Six athletes win with the RSC method in the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

In an impressive turn of events, six athletes emerged victorious, with a referee stopping the contest, RSC method. It includes Hemant Sangwan, Sahil Baord, M Kabiraj Singh, Rahul Kundu, Sahil, and Hardik Panwar, who were competing in 80+ kg, 52 kg, 63 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, and 80 kg respectively. All dominated their prowess in the rings until the referee intervened and halted the play.

In the quarter-finals, these SSCB boxers were joined by two skilled pugilists hailing from Chandigarh. The names include Nikhil Nandal and Arman competing in 50 and 57 kgs respectively. While Nikhil secured a compelling and one-sided 5-0 victory against Samad Shaikh from Maharashtra, Arman effortlessly rolled on to a well-deserving with a referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict in the opening round against Bishal Singh from Nagaland.

As far as day three is concerned, Haryana's Sikander, who was competing in the 48kg category, turned out as the undisputed victor. The referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the following round while facing off against M Manikanda Vishal, hailing from Tamil Nadu.

