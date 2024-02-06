India witnessed a strong outing on February 5 at the 75th Strandja Memorial boxing tournament, one of Europe's oldest international competitions.

Getting things going for India was two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, as she took on Mongolia’s Oyuntsetseg Yesugen in the 50 kg category. Coming in strong with impeccable attacks, Zareen managed to grab victory with a 3-2 split decision. With this win, Zareen moves on to the quarterfinals, where she will face France’s Lkhadiri Wassila.

Next up was Lovlina Borgohain in the 75 kg event. Battling Ireland's O’Rourke Aoife, the Indian was disqualified after three warnings of excessive grappling.

In the 54 kg, Preeti took on Fay Niamh in a match that entranced all viewers. The boxers traded blows back and forth, and, for a moment it looked like Preeti would be walking away with the win. However, she was eventually ousted 3-2 by her Irish opponent.

Following Preeti into the ring at the Strandja Memorial was Sakshi Chaudhary. Boxing in the 57 kg class, Chaudhary put up a flawless performance to outclass Algerian Selmouni Chahira 5-0. The Indian will now fight Mamajonova Khumorabonu for a spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, pugilist Arundhati Choudhary also put up a fantastic performance in her Round-of-16 match in the 66 kg bout, taking an easy 4-1 win over France's Sonvico Emilie.

India's day at the event drew to a close when Manisha lost her match 2-3 to Zidani Amina of France in the 60 kg category.

2024 Strandja Memorial: Round of 16 results

Here's a look at the results from the day at the Strandja Memorial:

Nikhat Zareen (India) 3-2 Oyuntsetseg Yesugen (Mongolia)

O’Rourke Aoife (Ireland) DSQ Lovlina Borgohain (India)

Fay Niamh (Ireland) 3-2 Preeti (India)

Sakshi (India) 5-0 Selmouni Chahira (Algeria)

Arundhati Choudhary (India) 4-1 Sonvico Emilie (France)

Zidani Amina (France) 3-2 Manisha (India)