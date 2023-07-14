9 SSCB Boxers storm into finals at 5th Junior Boys National Boxing championships

The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) continued its remarkable performance in the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships held in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. On day 5, SSCB's nine boxers showcased their prowess and advanced to the finals.

Devang, competing in the 54 kg category, set the tone for SSCB with an impressive 5-0 victory over Sundram Yadav from Uttar Pradesh. Throughout the bout, Devang displayed exceptional control, securing his third consecutive unanimous win in the competition. He will now face Nenthok Hodong from Arunachal Pradesh in the highly anticipated summit clash.

All India Radio News @airnewsalerts Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) boxers dominated the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships by claiming 8 of the 13 gold medals on offer even as hosts Arunachal Pradesh ended up with the best ever finish of one gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the Don Bosco… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In the 80+ kg division, Hemant Sangwan emerged victorious with a unanimous decision win against Saifali Zari from Maharashtra. He will go head-to-head with Vedant Dhauta of Himachal Pradesh in the finals.

Meanwhile, Haryana's Sikander delivered a stellar performance in the 48kg category, securing a unanimous decision win over Ravindra Padvi from Maharashtra in the semifinals. Sikander will now compete against SSCB's Mahesh in his quest for a gold medal.

Punjab's Shriyansh earned a well-deserved spot in the finals of the 80kg weight class after a convincing win over Hamza Mohd Ahmed from Telangana. Shriyansh is set to face Hardik Panwar from SSCB in the ultimate showdown.

Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab boxers set for thrilling Finals clash

Four young pugilists from the host state of Arunachal Pradesh, namely Techi Jacky (46kg), Gayki Rie (52kg), Nenthok Hodong (54kg), and Tagio Liyak (57kg), have earned their places in the finals of the tournament. These talented boxers from Arunachal Pradesh are determined to secure the coveted yellow metal.

In addition to the local heroes, several boxers from the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) have also showcased their skills and sealed their spots in the finals. Mahesh (48kg), Divash Katare (50kg), Sahil Board (52kg), M. Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg), Sahil (75kg), and Hardik Panwar (80kg) have all displayed exceptional performances, earning their places in the championship matches.

The presence of these promising young athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, alongside the formidable contenders from Haryana and Punjab, intensifies the excitement and anticipation surrounding the finals.