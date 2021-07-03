AIBA amends weight classes for youth and elite boxers, aims to increase participation

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Saturday announced the addition of new weight categories for men’s and women’s competitions which will come into effect from August 2021.

According to a PTI report, AIBA sent a letter to national federations which said:

“The AIBA Board of Directors has voted in favor of amending the weight classes for youth and elite boxers at all AIBA competitions.”

The men’s category has seen the addition of 3 new weight classes, while 2 new classes have been added for women.

The letter stated that:

“The men’s weight categories will increase from 10 to 13, whilst the women’s categories will move from 10 to 12. The new weight categories are in effect from August 1st, 2021. The changes have been made for the safety of boxers by ensuring easier weight management and a more level playing field.”

The letter additionally stated:

“We believe this step will allow a greater pool of boxers to participate in the respective weight categories where they feel most strong and comfortable. Our president, Mr Umar Kremlev, is also in full support of this decision as the reform of AIBA’s whole competition structure is in progress.”

The weight categories added in the men’s category are featherweight (57kg), light middleweight (71kg) and cruiserweight (86kg). Some additional changes also include the reduction of minimum weight to 48kg and the reduction of bantamweight category from 56kg to 54kg.

Meanwhile, the women’s category saw the addition of light flyweight (50kg) and light middleweight (70kg) categories.

Thumbs up to AIBA's decision

Experts and coaches have welcomed the move that will benefit boxers competing at the junior level.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Hardeep Singh, who coaches junior boxers at the Chandigarh Sports Complex, said:

“This certainly promotes competition and provides a level playing field. With more weight categories, more boxers can enter competitions and participate. Maintaining weight is a big task for junior level athletes, this move allows some leeway.”

The weight categories in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 – eight for men and five for women - will be different from the ones used in AIBA competitions currently. This is because the boxing competition at Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been taken over by the IOC due to the suspension imposed on AIBA by the IOC for administrative and monetary mismanagement.

With the AIBA still trying to regain its affiliation with the IOC, there is uncertainty about how these changes in weight categories will impact qualifications for the next Olympic games.

Edited by Diptanil Roy