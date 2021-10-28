AIBA Men’s Boxing Championships: Narender, Rohit extend winning run

Indian boxing star Narender extended his winning run at the AIBA Men’s Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. He stormed into the pre-quarterfinals in the super heavyweight category on Thursday.

Narender defeated Sierra Leone’s Mohamed Kendeh in a round-of-32 match, with the RSC (Referee Stopping the Contest) decision.

Later on Thursday evening, India's Rohit Mor beat Alen Rahmic of Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 in a 57kg round-of-32 match.

Both Narender and Kendeh started the game with a cautious approach and maintained distance during the early part of the +92kg bout. However, the 26-year-old Indian produced some scintilliating display of boxing, landing timely punches and taking charge of the game.

Having tilted the momentum to his side, Narender started the final boxing round aggressively. He landed heavy blows which unsettled Kendeh as the referees had to stop the contest and declare Narender the winner.

Mixed luck for other Indian boxing stars

India's Akash Sangwan (67kg) will be in action too as he looks to make his way into the last-16 stage of the tournament. Akash will square off against German pugilist Daniel Krotter.

The AIBA Men’s Boxing Championships has witnessed strong competition with more than 650 top boxers from 100 countries playing across 13 weight categories.

In boxing bouts played late on Wednesday, Govind Sahani registered an impressive 3-2 victory against Ecuador’s Ortiz Arias. It was an intensely-fought 48kg opening round match.

However, India's Lakshya Chahar (86kg) and Varinder Singh (60kg) ended their campaigns in the opening round itself.

The International Boxing Association has announced the prize for the champions of the Men’s World Boxing Championships. AIBA plans to award them specially designed belts and medals.

The gold medallist will also receive $100,000 at the boxing championships. The silver medallists, on the other hand, will get $50,000. The bronze medal winners will get $25,000.

